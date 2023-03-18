Politics

The EFF is using people as guinea pigs in the run-up to 2024: Free State MEC

18 March 2023 - 11:40 By Nerissa Card
Monday's planned shutdown poses a serious threat to the economy and will further exacerbate the socio-economic hardships of the people, says Free State MEC Thabo Meeko.
Free State MEC for economic, small business development, tourism and environmental affairs (DESTEA) Thabo Meeko has accused the EFF of using people as guinea pigs to test its strength in the run-up to the 2024 elections, describing its planned shutdown as irresponsible.

“The Free State government, with various organised business formations, is working tirelessly to come up with practical solutions, not only to reboot the economy, but also to initiate plans to deal with triple challenges of poverty, inequality, and unemployment,” he said.

As such, “interrupting economic activities such as the tourism sector, the food and hospitality industry, manufacturing, and logistics will impact the economy negatively and affect the lives of the poor”.

Monday's shutdown poses a serious threat to the economy and will worsen the socioeconomic hardships of the people, Meeko added.

“They must stop using innocent people as guinea pigs to test their strength towards 2024 elections,” he said, calling on law enforcement agencies to ensure the province's businesses and people are protected. 

“Currently, the Free State unemployment rate is at 36% and interventions by the government and business community are showing some green shoots, as demonstrated by the decreasing unemployment rate in the third quarter compared to the same period in the previous year.

“Various progressive interventions have been made to encourage young people in particular to start viable businesses and create much-needed jobs.

“Growing the Free State economy and creating jobs remains the focus of this administration,” he said, underlining that many businesses had collapsed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and load-shedding, resulting in many people losing their jobs.

In this regard, the shutdown is unfortunate and irresponsible conduct towards the economy, Meeko said.

On Friday, EFF leader Julius Malema urged members to mobilise more people over the weekend to ensure they respond to the party’s call on Monday.

He warned those opposing the mass action the party would respond “adequately” to any intimidation and urged his supporters to prepare to fight, at the same time reassuring the country that no looting of shops will take place. However, he said should businesses choose to open, they should not blame the EFF should anything happen.

