ActionSA confirms leaders found safe, hours after hijacking

08 May 2024 - 07:02
ActionSA Gauteng chair Funzi Ngobeni, pictured, and the party’s youth forum chair, Hluphi Gafane, were found unharmed, hours after they were hijacked. File photo.
Image: Supplied

ActionSA Gauteng chair Funzi Ngobeni and the chair of the party's youth forum, Hluphi Gafane, have been found safe, hours after they were allegedly hijacked in a Toyota Hilux.

The party said the two were hijacked in Olivenhoutbosch in Centurion at around 7pm on Tuesday and were held by the hijackers. They were found in the Benoni area shortly before 11pm.

National chair Michael Beaumont said the party was pleased Ngobeni and Gafane were unharmed but were shaken by the experience. 

"ActionSA expresses its profound gratitude to members of the police service who were incredibly responsive, and deeply humbled by the overwhelming outpouring of support and concern from South Africans," he said. 

Beaumont asked for Ngobeni and Gafane to be afforded space to recover from their ordeal with their families before a more substantive briefing of the events could be provided. 

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said: "SAPS Olievenhoutbosch received a complaint of a hijacking and kidnapping and immediately activated the necessary resources, including members from the SAPS Tracing team, Organised Crime Investigation, Matrix vehicle tracking company as well as a Netstar helicopter.

"The victims were hijacked and forced into their vehicle, a Toyota Hilux. The suspects drove away with the victims and dropped them off in Benoni area.

"They have been safely reunited with their families.

"Investigations are underway to trace the vehicle and the suspects."

TimesLIVE

