ANC contradicts Ramaphosa on ICC withdrawal stance
ANC says the NEC had discussed withdrawal from the ICC, but raised it as a measure of last resort
26 April 2023 - 06:57 By Agency Staff
The ANC contradicted a statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday that the party had decided South Africa should withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC)...
