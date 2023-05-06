UDM, others demand documents on South Africa's just energy transition finance commitments
We are in the dark about the relationship between the government and the European and American powers around the $8.5bn, the high court heard on Friday.
06 May 2023 - 16:35 By FRANNY RABKIN
The UDM, other opposition parties, NGOs and individuals “want to know precisely” what commitments were made by South Africa to European and the US governments regarding the $8.5bn (R154.9bn) package pledged at COP26 for its just energy transition (JET), the Pretoria high court heard on Friday. ..
