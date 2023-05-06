South Africa

Worker dies in Msikaba Bridge accident

06 May 2023 - 16:32 By TIMESLIVE
Sanral is investigating the incident in which a worker died at the Msikaba Bridge construction site.
The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) and contractors Concor/MECSA Construction Joint Venture (CME JV) have sent condolences to the family of a construction worker who died while working on the Msikaba Bridge in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family and the community of Lusikisiki for this tragic accident. We want the family to know that we will take every action possible to comfort them through this challenging time”, said Laurence Savage, project director of CME JV.

Sanral’s general manager for marketing and communications Vusi Mona said the roads agency was saddened by the news.

“Sanral and our contractor, the Concor/MECSA Construction Joint Venture, send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. We wish them strength during this difficult time. We are not in a position to name the deceased,” said Mona.

“We are working closely with the contractors to uncover what led to this tragic incident. The safety of our workers on site is of paramount importance to Sanral and we want to ensure that work is implemented in a safe environment, free of injuries,” Mona added.

The Msikaba Bridge contract forms part of Sanral’s flagship N2 Wild Coast Road (N2WCR) road infrastructure development project that starts in East London and ends along the border of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal at the Mtamvuna River in Port Edward.

