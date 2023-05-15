Politics

WATCH | US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema on Russian vessel accusations

15 May 2023 - 15:34
Anthony Molyneaux Lead video journalist

At a wide-ranging media briefing on Monday, EFF leader Julius Malema took aim at the US ambassador to South Africa Reuben E Brigety II regarding his comments on SA's alleged assistance to Russia.

“That ambassador of the USA was supposed to be taken out of our country the following day. He insulted us, he violated diplomatic protocols. That’s why he was sanctioned and then he started speaking in forked tongues ... But a man who speaks like that in the name of diplomacy, you [must] immediately withdraw his credentials. That man’s credentials were supposed to be withdrawn,” said Malema.

“There are lots of protocol channels that are established for those types of concerns. He could have utilised those channels to go and raise those concerns. But to create such an atmosphere for our country, to create such doubt and smear our country in the manner he did ... And he still hasn’t come out to apologise. He says, 'no, maybe things were misunderstood'. But we understood him, so that’s not the type of guy we need.

“He has, in a way, destabilised our markets and compromised our economy. And we can’t agree to that,” said Malema.

Malema addressed various issues, including his recent bid for fundraising when the EFF hosts its 10th birthday celebration at an exclusive gala dinner at Emperors Palace in July. 

Malema weighed in on whether arms were given to Russia in support of their conflict with Ukraine.

“If there were guns that were given to Russia, it was a good thing. I would have done the same as a president of the republic. But I don’t think this one has capacity. Unless you are talking about knobkerries and spears and all those types of things.

“But real, real stuff, I don’t know what is it that Russia doesn’t have which they came here to look for. But Russia must be given practical support because when we needed [support], they didn’t give us a non-alignment position. They didn’t give us this neutral nonsense position. They gave us arms. That’s how much we relate with Russia.”

TimesLIVE

