US and SA scramble to make up after weapon ship allegations
14 May 2023 - 00:05 By AMANDA KHOZA, KGOTHATSO MADISA, THANDUXOLO JIKA, ISAAC MAHLANGU, SABELO SKITI and ZIMASA MATIWANE
South African and US officials are scrambling to patch up relations after US ambassador Reuben Brigety accused SA of selling arms to Russia this week, setting off a chain of events that threatens SA's lucrative trade and diplomatic ties with the world's superpowers. ..
US and SA scramble to make up after weapon ship allegations
South African and US officials are scrambling to patch up relations after US ambassador Reuben Brigety accused SA of selling arms to Russia this week, setting off a chain of events that threatens SA's lucrative trade and diplomatic ties with the world's superpowers. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos