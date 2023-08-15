Politics

Gordhan demands apology from ANCYL leader Malatji over ‘ill-considered’ statement

15 August 2023 - 14:14
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has demanded an apology from ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji for his 'ill-considered' statement about selling state-owned companies. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has demanded an apology from ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leader Collen Malatji for his “ill-considered” statement about selling state-owned companies (SOCs). 

Malatji told The Citizen if Gordhan is not stopped from selling SOCs, he will sell everything, including South Africans. 

Gordhan said Malatji was trying to tarnish his name and undermine the work of the government and the department in restructuring SOCs.

He said those looking for the truth must read the statement the department issued last week to “correct false assertions” instead of “peddling lies”.

“The latest attacks from Collen Malatji, counter-revolutionaries and other discredited characters highlight the fact there are vested interests intent on crippling ongoing reform of SOCs to the detriment of millions of South Africans,” said Gordhan.

Gordhan said he will meet with the ANCYL soon.

He said the government and the department will not be deterred in their work to revitalise SOCs, root out corruption and ensure they deliver on their mandate to transform and develop the economy.

“We have not solved the problem of corruption. What we are doing in respect of restoring SOCs to functionality is about serving current and future generations,” Gordhan said.

“The latest misinformation is further evidence there is a concerted campaign involving people with vested interests, who only care about lining their pockets, and are intent on sowing confusion.

“This campaign of misinformation and deliberate distortions, just like many others before it, is going to fail. Our focus is on executing on our mandate to ensure that SOCs deliver on key national strategic objectives, including transforming and revitalising our economy against all odds.”

