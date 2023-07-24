Malatji shared his vision for young people, saying he wants the youth to take charge and elders need to understand that.
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | ANCYL president Collen Malatji chats about his political career, diagnoses governing party
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Newly elected ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Malatji joins the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast to discuss South Africa's politics, the role of young people and what he stands for.
Malatji was elected unopposed earlier this month after an eight-year leadership void in the ANCYL.
He wants to use his four-year tenure to contribute to restructuring the economy to get resources into the hands of the majority. He says the ANC is well aware that if it doesn't move faster, it will be out of power. Citizens will make a mistake if they vote for parties that don't care about them, he added.
Listen to the conversation:
Malatji shared his vision for young people, saying he wants the youth to take charge and elders need to understand that.
He does not believe in coalitions, arguing conflicting political ideologies impact on implementation. He called on the ANC to pull out of the coalition in Johannesburg with the PA.
He identified two problem areas: administration, where he says there are public servants who are not ready to serve; and the public sector, which he says is not disciplined and is obsessed with maximising profit. He explains these and more on the podcast.
The episode is hosted by Sunday Times political reporter Sisanda Mbolekwa and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela.
