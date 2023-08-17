Politics

WATCH LIVE | Multiparty national convention: Prof Gumede provides update on day 2

17 August 2023 - 13:03 By TIMESLIVE
Chairperson of the multiparty national convention Prof William Gumede is providing a progress update and what to expect from the rest of the opposition parties' gathering.

