South Africa

Work or live in Sandton and Midrand? Here are the road closures for Brics summit

17 August 2023 - 12:42 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Heightened security and road closures in Sandton and Midrand will be enforced for the Brics summit next week. File photo.
Heightened security and road closures in Sandton and Midrand will be enforced for the Brics summit next week. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Motorists are advised of limited access to roads in the north of Johannesburg due to next week's Brics summit, specifically around the Sandton Convention Centre and Gallagher Estate.

A no-drone fly zone will also be enforced, according to a government National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) security briefing on Thursday.

The summit will be held from Tuesday to Thursday, with multiple heads of state and their delegations due to descend on the city, prompting tight security operations.

WATCH | Police brief media on security ahead of Brics summit

Police leadership is briefing the media on the service's readiness for the Brics summit to be held in Sandton from Tuesday next week.
News
3 hours ago

The following road closures near Sandton Convention Centre will be in place from 8am on Sunday to midnight on Thursday:

  • Corner Maude and West Streets;
  • Corner West Street and Alice Lane; and
  • Corner Alice Lane and 5th Street.

On Wednesday, those operating businesses and residing in the vicinity of the Gallagher Estate in Midrand are advised of the following road closures from 3pm to midnight:

  • Gallagher Avenue and Richards Drive;
  • Richards Drive traffic circle;
  • Johnnic Boulevard and Lupton Street; and
  • Johnnic Boulevardand Pretoria Main Road.

The Civil Aviation Authority has also issued a notice restricting the airspace within two nautical miles and 5,000 feet above sea level to the conference venue between 8am on Sunday to midnight on Thursday.

“All flyers are advised that this is a strictly no-drone zone. Those found to be operating drones in the vicinity will be in breach of the restriction imposed by the Civil Aviation Authority and steps will be taken against those who transgress,” Natjoints said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

PREVIEW | Brics nations to meet in SA seeking to blunt Western dominance

Brics leaders meet in South Africa next week to discuss how to turn a loose club of nations accounting for a quarter of the global economy into a ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Brics bank issues first rand bonds

The development bank founded by the Brics countries closed the auction for its first rand bonds on Tuesday as it comes under pressure to boost its ...
News
1 day ago

Joburg will have load-shedding while hosting Brics summit — Ramokgopa

"Johannesburg will be expected, if there is load-shedding on the day, to make its contribution to ensure we protect the grid."
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 10 killed as private jet crashes into motorbike and car in Malaysia World
  2. ‘We are committed to completing it as soon as possible’: NPA on Marikana ... South Africa
  3. Authorities on high alert after violent protests, looting in Swellendam South Africa
  4. Work or live in Sandton and Midrand? Here are the road closures for Brics summit South Africa
  5. Crime spiked during Cape Town taxi strike, says Cele South Africa

Latest Videos

New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”