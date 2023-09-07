Politics

National Assembly delays debate on Gcaleka's appointment by 10 days

Motion to remove suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office will be heard first, on September 11

07 September 2023 - 13:07
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
The National Assembly will decide on whether to remove suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and appoint her successor. File photo.
Image: Anton Scholtz

The National Assembly’s consideration of advocate Kholeka Gcaleka for the public protector position will be delayed by 10 days.

The assembly’s programming committee has rejigged its programme for September 11 to only deal with the motion to remove suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.

The committee decided last week the National Assembly should have an in-person sitting of all MPs [400] on September 11 to debate and vote on the section 194’s committee’s recommendation that Mkhwebane be removed from office and to also consider Gcaleka’s nomination as her successor.

It decided on the roll-call voting system for each of the motions. This requires each MP to answer with a “yes” or “no” when called upon.

At Thursday’s meeting, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina proposed a change to the programme, saying voting on both matters on the same day could see proceedings concluding very late.

“One had to go back to the records to check how long did it take on December 13, it didn’t take anything less than three-and-a-half hours,” she said.





