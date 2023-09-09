Tributes pour in for Buthelezi, an 'outstanding leader in our political and cultural life'

Political leaders on Saturday paid tribute to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi who died in the early morning.
President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed Buthelezi’s death in a statement that lauded the traditional Zulu prime minister as “an outstanding leader in the political and cultural life of our nation”.
“Announcements will be made in due course, based on consultations between government and the family, on the arrangements to mourn and honour the Inkosi of the Buthelezi clan as a formidable leader who has played a significant role in our country’s history for seven decades,” Ramaphosa said.
“We shall, in due course, reflect more extensively on his extraordinary life and diverse contributions to the development of our nation,” he said.
Buthelezi’s death comes just after his 95th birthday. His health had declined in recent months and he was hospitalised last month after undergoing a procedure to alleviate back pain.
DA John Steenhuisen said South Africans had “lost a founding father” and described Buthelezi as “a giant on South Africa’s political landscape”.
“Prince Buthelezi was a giant on South Africa’s political landscape,” Steenhuisen said. “He will live forever in our hearts and minds as a true servant leader who dedicated his life to improving the lives of others and fighting for freedom.”
Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba added his condolences, describing Buthelezi as “a towering figure in the life of the Zulu nation and South Africa”.
