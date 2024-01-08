Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa leads build-up to January 8 statement and festivities

08 January 2024 - 12:06 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday lead the build-up to the party's 112th birthday bash in Mpumalanga.

Ramaphosa is set to lead a wreath-laying ceremony at Enos Mabuza cemetery in Louisville, Mpumalanga.  

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Dig deep for the ANC, says Gwen Ramokgopa

It’s the party’s birthday — and it’s hoping for expensive gifts.
News
2 days ago

LISTEN | Zuma in denial that the ANC is dead, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says former president Jacob Zuma is in denial that the governing party is dead — and if EFF members “try what Zuma did to ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Essop Pahad, close confidant of Thabo Mbeki, dies aged 84 Politics
  2. This is how interprovincial travel will work under level 3 lockdown Politics
  3. LISTEN | ‘This house, built on a strong foundation 112 years ago, will never ... Politics
  4. Don’t practise your ubuntu at the expense of South Africans, Herman Mashaba ... Politics
  5. Solomon Mahlangu's family opens inquest as they question how he really died Politics

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...