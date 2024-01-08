ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday lead the build-up to the party's 112th birthday bash in Mpumalanga.
Ramaphosa is set to lead a wreath-laying ceremony at Enos Mabuza cemetery in Louisville, Mpumalanga.
WATCH | Ramaphosa leads build-up to January 8 statement and festivities
