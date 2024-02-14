Opposition parties in parliament are expected to continue to poke holes in President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address speech on Wednesday.
On day 1 of the debate MPs expressed unhappiness with Ramaphosa's administration, saying the government's performance was nothing to be proud of.
During the address last Thursday, Ramaphosa outlined achievements by the ANC-led government, saying many people have access to services such as water, electricity, housing and education.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Day 2: MPs debate Ramaphosa’s Sona speech
Opposition parties in parliament are expected to continue to poke holes in President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address speech on Wednesday.
On day 1 of the debate MPs expressed unhappiness with Ramaphosa's administration, saying the government's performance was nothing to be proud of.
During the address last Thursday, Ramaphosa outlined achievements by the ANC-led government, saying many people have access to services such as water, electricity, housing and education.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Sona was ‘fair and balanced’, says ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina
LISTEN | ‘Sabotage’ to blame for load-shedding after Sona: Sylvia Lucas
IFP takes credit for some wins claimed by Ramaphosa in his Sona
Cadre deployment brought transformation: Mantashe defends controversial policy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos