WATCH LIVE | Day 2: MPs debate Ramaphosa’s Sona speech

14 February 2024 - 14:25 By TimesLIVE
Opposition parties in parliament are expected to continue to poke holes in President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address speech on Wednesday.

On day 1 of the debate MPs expressed unhappiness with Ramaphosa's administration, saying the government's performance was nothing to be proud of.

During the address last Thursday, Ramaphosa outlined achievements by the ANC-led government, saying many people have access to services such as water, electricity, housing and education.

TimesLIVE

