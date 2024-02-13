Politics

LISTEN | ‘Load-shedding isn’t end of the world’: NCOP speaker Sylvia Lucas

'Sabotage' blamed for load-shedding after Sona

13 February 2024 - 14:28
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Deputy speaker of the NCOP Sylvia Lucas during the state of the nation debate.
Image: Twitter/Parliament

Deputy speaker of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Sylvia Lucas says load-shedding isn't the end of the world.

She was speaking in parliament on Tuesday morning during the debate about the state of the nation address (Sona). 

Speaking in Afrikaans, Lucas told MPs that as soon as the president discussed an end to load-shedding in his Sona speech, Eskom announced stage 3 load-shedding. She described this as sabotage. 

“Load-shedding isn't the end of the world ... President [Cyril Ramaphosa], as soon as you talk about load-shedding, there is sabotage, we must look into that,” said Lucas.

Listen here:

After the Sona last Thursday Eskom announced stage 3 load-shedding minutes after Ramaphosa said the end of blackouts is within reach. 

South Africans saw the return of stage 6 load-shedding at the weekend.

On Monday Eskom announced stages 3 and 4 will be implemented for the rest of the week. 

TimesLIVE

