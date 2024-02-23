Clashes between the DA and ANC about cadre deployment for government positions came under the spotlight and sparked debate this week.
The ANC handed over records of its national cadre deployment committee to the DA after a court order. The DA, however, said there were missing files and a long period for which no data was supplied at all.
The ANC said it could not disclose all its cadre deployment committee records because some were stored in files on a computer that allegedly crashed. The DA has announced it intends to challenge the ANC over the missing files.
The opposition party has not escaped the firing line in this debate as it has also been accused of cadre deployment in metros where it governs.
POLL | Do you think the DA and ANC are lying about cadre deployment?
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
DA to launch contempt of court charges against ANC over cadre deployment records
Former Midvaal DA mayor Bongani Baloyi said the party’s federal committee was involved in the appointment of municipal senior staff.
“It is true that the DA practises cadre deployment. When I was mayor of Midvaal between 2013-2021, the municipality couldn’t conclude a senior staff appointment without the approval of FedEx,” Baloyi said.
The DA has denied this.
TimesLIVE
