Politics

POLL | Do you think the DA and ANC are lying about cadre deployment?

23 February 2024 - 12:52
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday the DA's anti-cadre deployment policy pursuit is 'hypocritical, dishonest and anti-transformation'.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Clashes between the DA and ANC about cadre deployment for government positions came under the spotlight and sparked debate this week. 

The ANC handed over records of its national cadre deployment committee to the DA after a court order. The DA, however, said there were missing files and a long period for which no data was supplied at all. 

The ANC said it could not disclose all its cadre deployment committee records because some were stored in files on a computer that allegedly crashed. The DA has announced it intends to challenge the ANC over the missing files.

The opposition party has not escaped the firing line in this debate as it has also been accused of cadre deployment in metros where it governs.

DA to launch contempt of court charges against ANC over cadre deployment records

The DA will launch a contempt of court application against the ANC after its failure to submit full and unredacted records of its cadre deployment ...
Politics
9 hours ago

Former Midvaal DA mayor Bongani Baloyi said the party’s federal committee was involved in the appointment of municipal senior staff. 

“It is true that the DA practises cadre deployment. When I was mayor of Midvaal between 2013-2021, the municipality couldn’t conclude a senior staff appointment without the approval of FedEx,” Baloyi said.

The DA has denied this. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | DA briefs media on ANC's cadre deployment case

DA's press briefing on their next step after receiving the ANC's cadre deployment documents.
Politics
11 hours ago

'Loudmouthed, hypocritical' DA is against transformation, says Mbalula

The DA's anti-cadre deployment policy pursuit is hypocritical, dishonest and anti- transformation, says ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
Politics
1 day ago

Records show Duarte told Lamola to address 'influential role of chief justice'

The ANC’s cadre deployment committee was so unhappy that its preferred candidate judge for a position on the ConCourt was snubbed after being ...
Politics
2 days ago
