Courtesy of SABC News
DA's press briefing on their next step after receiving the ANC's cadre deployment documents.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | DA briefs media on ANC's cadre deployment case
Courtesy of SABC News
DA's press briefing on their next step after receiving the ANC's cadre deployment documents.
READ MORE:
‘Laptop crashed’: Why ANC can’t locate cadre deployment records during Ramaphosa’s time as chair
'Loudmouthed, hypocritical' DA is against transformation, says Mbalula
JJ TABANE | Can the DA rescue SA and free itself from its white-party reputation?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos