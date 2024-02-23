Politics

WATCH | DA briefs media on ANC's cadre deployment case

23 February 2024 - 10:36 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

DA's press briefing on their next step after receiving the ANC's cadre deployment documents.

READ MORE:

‘Laptop crashed’: Why ANC can’t locate cadre deployment records during Ramaphosa’s time as chair

Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula details steps ANC took to locate missing records ConCourt ordered be sent to DA
Politics
1 day ago

'Loudmouthed, hypocritical' DA is against transformation, says Mbalula

The DA's anti-cadre deployment policy pursuit is hypocritical, dishonest and anti- transformation, says ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
Politics
1 day ago

JJ TABANE | Can the DA rescue SA and free itself from its white-party reputation?

John Steenhuisen has opened the door for the ANC to partner with the EFF, resulting in the very ‘doomsday scenario’ he has warned against
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
