The Pretoria high court is on Tuesday expected to make a ruling on suspended National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s urgent application to interdict law enforcement authorities from arresting her.
She also seeks an order compelling the state to disclose the evidence against her.
Judge Sulet Potterill heard arguments from Mapisa-Nqakula’s counsel, Reg Willis SC and Graham Kerr-Phillips, and the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate’s counsel, Makhosi Gwala SC, last Monday.
WATCH | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula loses court bid to block her arrest
READ MORE:
Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli provisionally grants request to debate Mapisa-Nqakula's fitness for office
Court to rule next week on Mapisa-Nqakula's urgent application
Mapisa-Nqakula given every 'courtesy' and has no case against NPA or police, says lead prosecutor
