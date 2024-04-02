Politics

WATCH | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula loses court bid to block her arrest

02 April 2024 - 10:04 By TimesLIVE
The Pretoria high court is on Tuesday expected to make a ruling on suspended National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s urgent application to interdict law enforcement authorities from arresting her. 

She also seeks an order compelling the state to disclose the evidence against her. 

Judge Sulet Potterill heard arguments from Mapisa-Nqakula’s counsel, Reg Willis SC and Graham Kerr-Phillips, and the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate’s counsel, Makhosi Gwala SC, last Monday.

