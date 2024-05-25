Politics

DA in KZN opens criminal case against ANC's Bheki Mtolo over removal of election posters

25 May 2024 - 14:29
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The DA said it has video evidence and an eyewitness report that clearly implicate the ANC in the removal of its election posters.File photo.
The DA said it has video evidence and an eyewitness report that clearly implicate the ANC in the removal of its election posters.File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has opened a criminal case with the police in Howick against the ANC’s Bheki Mtolo for the alleged removal of its election posters.

The party said a complaint has also been opened with the IEC.

It said it has video evidence and an eyewitness report that clearly implicate the ANC in the removal of its election boards.

“This act is a blatant attempt by the ANC to undermine the democratic process and demonstrates their desperation and fear of the growing support for the DA,” said DA KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate Chris Pappas.

Pappas said ase secretary-general of the ANC in the province Mtolo is the head of the ANC administration and thus ultimately accountable for the actions of ANC volunteers and contractors.

“The DA condemns these actions and calls for a thorough investigation by the authorities. We believe that such behaviour is a sign of the ANC's declining influence and their inability to compete fairly in the political arena.

“The ANC's fear of the DA's rising popularity is evident in their actions. The people of KwaZulu-Natal deserve better than a party that resorts to such tactics. We remain committed to ensuring a fair and transparent election process,” he said.

He added: “In four days the people in KwaZulu-Natal have an opportunity to remove the rotten ANC and install a new government that will rescue our province.”

Responding to the accusation, Mtolo said: “They have literally run out of Ideas I can guarantee you 1,000 times they don’t have such evidence anywhere in this world.”

“Opening a case-that would be a best option for them for our democracy. I also encourage them to open a case so police can make quick and urgent investigation.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

‘I'm right, the learned friends are not’: Zuma promises to fight ConCourt

Former president Jacob Zuma had a nostalgic moment when he recorded an “address to the nation” on Thursday, promising to fight tooth and nail against ...
Politics
1 day ago

PROF SETHULEGO MATEBESI | Clock ticks down to high-stakes elections

This is a new era of unprecedented opposition politics in the democratic space, writes Prof Sethulego Matebesi.
Ideas
2 days ago

TERTIUS WESSELS | Clear policies needed for political affiliations in the workplace

Political neutrality plays a crucial role in maintaining a safe and cohesive work environment, writes advocate Tertius Wessels.
Ideas
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I'm right, the learned friends are not’: Zuma promises to fight ConCourt Politics
  2. ANCYL wants DA leaders arrested for 'burning flag' advert Politics
  3. You can’t expel me from my own party, insists MK's Jabulani Khumalo Politics
  4. 'South Africa can be prosperous': Hlaudi Motsoeneng makes big promises begging ... Politics
  5. POLL | Does the ANC deserve another chance at being sole governing party? Politics

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...