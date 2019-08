Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed her second gold medal during day two of the FINA Swimming World Cup in Tokyo on Saturday.

Schoenmaker’s time of 1min 06.54sec in the 100m breaststroke final secured her the top spot on the medal podium ahead of Japan’s Miho Teramura and Reona Aoki in 1:06.77 and 1:07.06.

The gala concludes tomorrow with Schoenmaker racing the 50m breaststroke.