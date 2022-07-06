Halep demolishes Anisimova to reach Wimbledon semifinals

When Halep broke for the fourth time to take 6-2 4-1 lead, a tormented Anisimova expressed her disgust by rejecting one racket after another into her red bag. That she ended up keeping Halep engaged on Centre Court past the hour-mark was an accomplishment in itself because for the majority of match, fans who had forked out £175 (R3,500) for a Centre Court ticket must have felt short-changed.

Staring at defeat at 5-1 down, the American managed to win three games on the trot for the first time in the contest, including breaking the 2019 champion when she went to serve for the match in the eighth game.

Two games later Anisimova had Halep 0-40 down again when she made a second attempt to serve out the victory. But a few hard-hitting slaps to her thigh got the 30-year-old's legs moving again and she secured the win when Anisimova swiped a backhand long.

“I played a tough opponent today — she could crunch the ball in the end,” 16th seed Halep said after reaching her third semifinal at the All England Club.

“I had to stay strong on my legs — they helped me today. I also needed my serve — everything was good, and it finished well.”