×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Halep demolishes Anisimova to reach Wimbledon semifinals

06 July 2022 - 17:07 By Reuters
Simona Halep of Romania celebrates her quarterfinal victory against Amanda Anisimova of the US at The Championships Wimbledon 2022 on July 6 2022.
Simona Halep of Romania celebrates her quarterfinal victory against Amanda Anisimova of the US at The Championships Wimbledon 2022 on July 6 2022.
Image: Shi Tang/Getty Images

For almost 45 minutes, Simona Halep handed out a public flogging to a shell-shocked Amanda Anisimova in their Wimbledon quarterfinal on Wednesday.

It was getting so bad for Anisimova, her fellow American John McEnroe quipped: “This is bordering on embarrassing — this will be over in 10 minutes.” McEnroe's prediction was a little off but Romanian Halep will be fancying her chances of reaching a second Wimbledon final in three editions after subjecting a red-faced Anisimova to a 6-2 6-4 mauling on Centre Court.

“It's great to be back in the semifinals. I'm very emotional right now. It means a lot,” a beaming Halep told the crowd after setting up a last-four showdown with 17th seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

For Anisimova, everything that could go wrong, went wrong. The 20-year-old American had struck a tournament-leading 108 winners coming into the quarterfinals, but those shots were in short supply against an opponent who feels at home on grass and has not dropped a set in these championships.

When Halep broke for the fourth time to take 6-2 4-1 lead, a tormented Anisimova expressed her disgust by rejecting one racket after another into her red bag. That she ended up keeping Halep engaged on Centre Court past the hour-mark was an accomplishment in itself because for the majority of match, fans who had forked out £175 (R3,500) for a Centre Court ticket must have felt short-changed.

Staring at defeat at 5-1 down, the American managed to win three games on the trot for the first time in the contest, including breaking the 2019 champion when she went to serve for the match in the eighth game.

Two games later Anisimova had Halep 0-40 down again when she made a second attempt to serve out the victory. But a few hard-hitting slaps to her thigh got the 30-year-old's legs moving again and she secured the win when Anisimova swiped a backhand long.

“I played a tough opponent today — she could crunch the ball in the end,” 16th seed Halep said after reaching her third semifinal at the All England Club.

“I had to stay strong on my legs — they helped me today. I also needed my serve — everything was good, and it finished well.”

READ MORE

Defiant Djokovic storms back against Sinner to reach semi against Norrie

Just when Novak Djokovic's troubling year looked like hitting another low he salvaged his bid for a fourth successive Wimbledon title by coming back ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Improving Nadal flies past Van de Zandschulp into quarters

Second seed Rafael Nadal took another step forward in his bid for a rare calendar-year Grand Slam on Monday by booking his spot in the Wimbledon ...
Sport
1 day ago

Jabeur on course to be first African women’s winner as she reaches semis

Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur, the highest surviving seed in the women's draw, recovered from losing her first set at this year's Wimbledon to beat ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Maria downs fellow German Niemeier to reach Wimbledon semifinals

Experience overcame youth in the Wimbledon quarterfinals when 34-year-old Tatjana Maria beat Jule Niemeier, 22, 4-6 6-2 7-5 in an entertaining battle ...
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane responds to fan's apology for criticising him at Al Ahly Soccer
  2. I’m not at peace about Senzo, says Pirates boss Irvin Khoza Soccer
  3. ‘The glory days are back’: Chiefs win Engen Knockout Challenge and fans are in ... Soccer
  4. Caf boss Motsepe announces Super League with R1.6bn prize money Soccer
  5. Panyaza Lesufi steps down as president of Swallows FC Soccer

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths