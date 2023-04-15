Lara van Niekerk delivers highlight on speedy day at SA swimming champs

Lara van Niekerk delivered two power swims at the SA championships in Gqeberha on Saturday to ascend the top of the women’s 50m breaststroke world rankings.
In the morning heats she went 29.83, comfortably the best time in the world so far this year, and she went even faster winning the evening final in 29.78, just short of her 29.72 continental record and almost a full second ahead of second-placed Tatjana Schoenmaker.
And she might have been even quicker had she not glided into the wall at the death.
“I think I lost it a bit on the touch,” she admitted. “I think I could have dipped under the record if I’d taken another stroke.”
Van Niekerk, who lost her 100m breaststroke title to Schoenmaker earlier in the week, said she was planning to taper for the three-gala Mare Nostrum series in Europe next month. “I think I will go faster.”
Van Niekerk and Schoenmaker were among a slew of swimmers on the day to crack A-qualifying standards for the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, in July.
Matthew Sates, having missed out in three of his premier races so far, did it finishing second behind Chad Le Clos in the men’s 100m butterfly. Michael Houlie achieved it twice in the men’s 50m breaststroke and Duné Coetzee beat it in the women’s 800m freestyle.
But perhaps the most emotional of them was Erin Gallagher in the women’s 100m butterfly. Her 58.32 in the morning was inside the mark by one-hundredth of a second, and then she sped up to 57.84 in final, a result that had her celebrating with stablemates Schoenmaker and Kaylene Corbett.
“It’s been four years since I’ve been remotely close to that time, so I’m happy with that,” said Gallagher.
Emma Chelius missed out by four-hundredths of a second in the women’s 50m freestyle when she touched in 25.08. Righardt Muller won the men’s 800m freestyle in 8:05.37.
Pieter Coetzé dominated veteran star Roland Schoeman to win the men’s 50m freestyle, clocking 22.30 in the final.
Schoeman, 42, touched second in 22.89, lowering the 22.19 masters world record, for ages 40-44, he had set in the morning.
“Very happy to get the win,” said Coetzé, just 18 but already one of South Africa’s future swimming stars. “It was a great honour to race against Roland, but would have liked to go a bit faster.”
Defending champion Coetzé, who went 22.18 in the heats, drew high praise from the triple Olympic medallist from Athens 2004. “What a talent,” said Schoeman. “Sprinting is in good hands in the country.”
In total seven women and four men have achieved A-qualifiers so far.
The gala ends on Sunday.
