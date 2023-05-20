“In one moment, when you get your name being announced you start realising that it is not a given but reward for all the hard work. There are so many people out there who have hopes in you. It is an honour to represent your country at a home World Cup.
“I never pictured myself captaining my country when I started playing. To think that is going to happen on home soil and in front of my family is exciting.
“The idea of knowing this might be a one-off thing because it may never come back to our country again says we have to give it our best shot.
“We have done well with preparations so far. We are still going to make sure in the coming weeks and during the tournament itself. We want to change netball in our country and also in Africa at large. We have all these other players coming to our country and we have to give it our best shot.”
Spar Proteas Squad: Bongiwe Msomi (capt); Karla Pretorius (VC); Khanyisa Chawane; Izette Griesel; Owethu Ngubane; Refiloe Nketsa; Phumza Maweni; Lenize Potgieter; Lefebre Rademan; Nicola Smith; Jeante Strydom; Nichole Taljaard; Elmere van der Berg; Shadine van der Merwe, Ine-Mari Venter
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Netball Proteas captain Msomi excited to lead the team at World Cup on home soil
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Bongiwe Msomi was overcome with mixed emotions when Netball South Africa (NSA) announced the 15 players for the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in July and August.
Though she was excited to be given the responsibility of captaining the team at a home World Cup, Msomi was sad not all the players made the cut.
Notable players like Zanele Vimbela, Monique Reyneke, Boitumelo Mahloko and Tshina Mdau did not make Norma Plummer’s final squad.
“I had a feeling of mixed emotions because I have worked with these ladies from the beginning of the year. Actually we started last year already,” said Msomi.
“I am sad that not all the ladies who have put in so much work until this point did not make the cut. I told them it was not based on their skills but on numbers.
“They are going to be sad because they have put in so much hard work, but we will go back home and we will back them up. They had a good crack and it was not to be.”
At the same time, Msomi is happy with the composition of the squad that boasts a good balance of experience and youth.
“This is such a great group of talented players, it is just amazing to see the growth of netball in our country. I am pleased with the effort that the girls have put together over the past few weeks and I think the squad is good to go.
The likes of Msomi, who will be playing in her fourth World Cup, Karla Pretorius, Phumza Maweni and Lenize Potgieter will lead inexperienced players like Nicholé Taljaard, Elmere van der Berg, Sesandile Owethu Ngubane, Nicola Smith and Jeante Strydom.
“One can take confidence in preparations we have done going forward. We have done a lot of work up to now and we are confident. Now that the squad has been announced reality will start kicking in and we are looking ahead.
“This is going to be my fourth World Cup and I am aware that it is not every athlete that gets a chance like that. I do so much work behind the scenes and basically netball is my life.
“I coach and I manage netball at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and I play my part for the Spar Proteas, not just to be part of the squad but play my a role with regards to leadership.
“In one moment, when you get your name being announced you start realising that it is not a given but reward for all the hard work. There are so many people out there who have hopes in you. It is an honour to represent your country at a home World Cup.
“I never pictured myself captaining my country when I started playing. To think that is going to happen on home soil and in front of my family is exciting.
“The idea of knowing this might be a one-off thing because it may never come back to our country again says we have to give it our best shot.
“We have done well with preparations so far. We are still going to make sure in the coming weeks and during the tournament itself. We want to change netball in our country and also in Africa at large. We have all these other players coming to our country and we have to give it our best shot.”
Spar Proteas Squad: Bongiwe Msomi (capt); Karla Pretorius (VC); Khanyisa Chawane; Izette Griesel; Owethu Ngubane; Refiloe Nketsa; Phumza Maweni; Lenize Potgieter; Lefebre Rademan; Nicola Smith; Jeante Strydom; Nichole Taljaard; Elmere van der Berg; Shadine van der Merwe, Ine-Mari Venter
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Netball SA announces squad for World Cup in Cape Town
Netball Proteas all kitted out and raring to go for World Cup
Motsepe Foundation ups donation to government for school sports to R150m
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos