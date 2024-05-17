Faya, 66, started his schooling at Mukelani Primary School and completed it at Mzuvele High School in KwaMashu, Durban.
“I started playing soccer as a hobby and I have never thought that it could be a career but look at me now I have never worked in my life and I am happy to earn a living through what I enjoy the most. Look when I first got paid by AmaZulu, my payment was only R40 per week and at that time that was good money,” Faya was once quoted by a publication in a KwaZulu-Natal as having said.
Faya was born in 1958 and his family settled in KwaMashu in 1962 in an area called eMaplangweni, now known as section B.
At AmaZulu F.C Faya played as an attacking winger on the right and starred alongside the likes of the late legendary Sugar Ray Xulu.
AmaZulu legend Joel Faya dies
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images
AmaZulu have confirmed that former player and legend Joel Faya died on Friday morning after a short illness.
Faya played for Usuthu between 1978 and 1992 and went on to work for the club in different roles in their technical teams over the years.
“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved club legend Joel Faya.
“Faya's contribution to AmaZulu as both a player and coach has been immense, and his impact on the team and our community will never be forgotten,” the club's statement, signed by its president Sandile Zungu, read.
SAZI HADEBE | Who says the PSL is boring?
Faya, 66, started his schooling at Mukelani Primary School and completed it at Mzuvele High School in KwaMashu, Durban.
“I started playing soccer as a hobby and I have never thought that it could be a career but look at me now I have never worked in my life and I am happy to earn a living through what I enjoy the most. Look when I first got paid by AmaZulu, my payment was only R40 per week and at that time that was good money,” Faya was once quoted by a publication in a KwaZulu-Natal as having said.
Faya was born in 1958 and his family settled in KwaMashu in 1962 in an area called eMaplangweni, now known as section B.
At AmaZulu F.C Faya played as an attacking winger on the right and starred alongside the likes of the late legendary Sugar Ray Xulu.
READ MORE
SAZI HADEBE | Who says the PSL is boring?
Huge clashes in Pirates’ and Stellies’ chase for second place this weekend
‘I wish I had scored more:’ Chivaviro says injury derailed first season at Chiefs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos