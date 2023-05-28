Sport

Sabalenka surges, Kostyuk urges stronger anti-war stance after French Open boos

28 May 2023 - 18:45 By Julien Pretot and Shrivathsa Sridhar
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine walks past Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus without shaking hands after their first round match on day one of the French Open at Roland Garros on May 28 2023.
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine walks past Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus without shaking hands after their first round match on day one of the French Open at Roland Garros on May 28 2023.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The fickle Paris crowd made themselves heard on the opening day of the French Open as they booed when Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands after her first-round defeat by Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Sunday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the runner-up in Paris in 2021, was dragged into a dogfight by Czech Jiri Vesely before advancing in four sets and seeds Karen Khachanov and Hubert Hurkacz also reached the second round.

Kostyuk had warned she would not shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players due to Moscow's invasion of its neighbour and she kept her word on a sun-kissed court Philippe Chatrier after losing 6-3 6-2 to world number two Sabalenka.

Sabalenka, who initially thought that the boos were for her, theatrically bowed to supporters before thanking them for their backing and later said she understood Kostyuk's choice to skip the customary gesture.

She added the Ukrainian did not deserve to leave the main showcourt in the manner she did, but Kostyuk urged Sabalenka to take a stronger, more personal stand against the war.

“She [Sabalenka] never says that she personally doesn't support this war, and I feel like journalists should change the questions you ask these athletes because the war is already there,” Kostyuk said.

“It's been 15 months since the war has began.”

Fifth seed Tsitsipas was made to work hard by Vesely, who is on the comeback trail after a lengthy injury absence, before winning 7-5 6-3 4-6 7-6(7).

“I said to myself there's no chance this is going to a fifth set,” said Tsitsipas. “Jiri was a difficult obstacle. He gave me a hard time and I'm happy I overcame it in such a fashion.”

Khachanov beat local favourite Constant Lestienne 3-6 1-6 6-2 6-1 6-3 and the 11th seed was joined in the second round by 13th seed Hurkacz who battled past David Goffin 6-3 5-7 6-4 2-6 6-4.

Australian wild card Thanasi Kokkinakis pulled off an upset by downing 20th seed Dan Evans 6-4 6-4 6-4.

Earlier, spectators lined up in huge numbers under panama hats and umbrellas as the year's second Grand Slam tournament started in bright sunshine at Roland Garros.

After a record 50,000 people — compared to 29,000 last year — attended the qualifying event this week, Sabalenka and Kostyuk opened proceedings on centre court as the fashionably late fans queued to get their seats.

With temperatures at 27°C, the water vending stands were busy.

There will be an unfamiliar feel to this year's tournament, however, with defending champion and 14-time winner Rafa Nadal out injured.

“Of course, it's a big miss. My son really wanted to see Nadal but now we will be supporting [Carlos] Alcaraz,” said Gerald Furst, who runs a tennis club in the south of France.

“I like [Novak] Djokovic as well, he's an amazing player. I believe it'll be a semifinal between Alcaraz and Djokovic. We want to see this match.”

Serbian Djokovic is bidding for his third French Open title.

Reuters

READ MORE

Djokovic owes growth of his career to 'biggest rival' Nadal

Novak Djokovic joked he was a relieved man after Rafa Nadal withdrew from the French Open due to injury but deep down the Serbian has nothing but ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Stiff French Open test for Swiatek

The next instalment of a burgeoning three-way rivalry between world number one Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will play out at the ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Tsitsipas splits with coach Philippoussis ahead of French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas says on Friday said his split with coach Mark Philippoussis ahead of the French Open was motivated by a desire to simplify the ...
Sport
21 hours ago

In Nadal’s absence a new generation is set to challenge at wide open Roland Garros

Rafa Nadal's decision to skip the French Open due to injury has set up one of the most uncertain men's tournaments in Paris in almost 20 years, but a ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Andile Jali officially parts ways with Sundowns Soccer
  2. Chiefs: A double decade downslide Sport
  3. No discussion yet on the away goals rule: Caf president Patrice Motsepe Soccer
  4. Erick Mathoho exits Kaizer Chiefs after 11 years at Naturena Soccer
  5. Brazil to play African nations in antiracism campaign to support Vinicius Jr Soccer

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...