Gauteng department of health obtains court order restraining 171 final-year nursing students from protesting

The Gauteng department of health has obtained a court order restraining 171 final-year nursing students from participating in, encouraging, facilitating and/or promoting any unlawful protest and activities at Gauteng College of Nursing (GCoN) campuses.
The department's spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, said for the past week, the students have been disrupting and interfering with the first and second-year examinations, restricting access to the SG Lourens campus and preventing the free movement of student nurses, employees, lecturers and service providers.
TimesLIVE reported 100 nursing students' futures were in limbo after the department said it did not have funds to place them for community service and absorb them for employment.
“The unlawful protests and activities are due to the students’ demand that their bursary stipend they have been receiving while studying must continue to be paid between June and November 2023, while they wait for their licentiate exam with the SANC (the nursing council), even though they are now done with their studies,” he said.
Modiba said the department does not have more than R8m to cover the costs of extending the period of the 167 final-year students currently on bursary contracts.
He said it would be considered an irregular expenditure as it does not comply with the Public Finance Management Act.
“The students’ demand is over and above the fact that their bursary benefits including monthly allowances were extended before as a result of Covid-19 related disruption of their academic programme at various campuses of the Gauteng College of Nursing, the nursing education institution (NEI) they are studying at.
"The total budgetary implications are that it will cost GDoH about R77m when considering three cohorts of students who are currently on bursary contract with GDoH.”
Modiba said the precedent that would be created if they acceded to the demand of the current final-year students would have implications for the next cohorts.
“What is done to these final-year students must be done to the remaining students. The department has in good faith engaged with the students, however, some continue to intimidate, conduct unauthorised surveillance on and defame officials,” he said.
He said a case of intimidation, crimen injuria and defamation of character has been opened at Hillbrow police station.
“The GDoH would like to reiterate that the students’ concerns regarding the contractual obligations of students serving back the GDoH for the years they were supported with all bursary benefits is not contested.
"This matter will, however, be communicated to the students using channels of communication agreed with the students after due consideration of the new regulatory pronouncements by SANC. The GDoH has not yet taken any decision to release them once licensed and registered,” said Modiba.
The department has reminded students and all those aiding them in the unlawful protest that the court order prohibits them from organising and participating in meetings and protest action on any of the GCoN campuses (SG Lourens, Chris Hani Baragwanath, Ann Latsky and Bonalesedi) without a court order authorising such a meeting or protest.
Modiba said the matter is to be heard on Tuesday when the parties will present arguments on whether a final order should be granted.
Gauteng department of health obtains court order restraining 171 final-year nursing students from protesting
