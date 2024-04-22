Blast from the past: Klusener's high five as Proteas thrash Pakistan in ODI tournament final
Today in SA sport history: April 23
1992 — South African cricket captain Kepler Wessels and Peter Kirsten resume with SA on 122/2 and needing just 79 runs more for victory on the final day of the first-ever Test against the mighty West Indies in Bridgetown. Wessels was on 74 and Kirsten 36. But then disaster struck. Courtney Walsh, who hadn’t taken a wicket in the first innings, dismissed Wessels for the addition of one more run. Kirsten reached his half century before being bowled by Walsh, but the rest of South Africa's batsmen contributed just eight runs as they collapsed to 148 all out to lose by 52 runs. The last eight wickets fell for 25 runs. Walsh finished with 4/31 and Curtly Ambrose 6/34...
