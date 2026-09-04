Surprises in Mosimane squad for Afcon qualifiers against Guinea, Eritrea

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New national coach Pitso Mosimane has announced his preliminary squad for Bafana Bafana's Afcon qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea. Picture:

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has sprung a few surprises in his 35-man preliminary squad for crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea.

Bafana starts the Pamoja tournament, to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania later in the month, with a clash against Guinea on September 26 at home.

They then visit Eritrea, who are taking their match to Egypt because they don’t have a suitable stadium at home.

This is Mosimane’s first Bafana squad announcement since he took over this week, and he has not departed too much from the core of players that were mostly used by Hugo Broos.

There was also space for Brooklyn Poggenpoel and Lebohang Maboe who were cut from the final for the World Cup.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Khuliso Mudau, Thalente Mbatha and Evidence Makgopa are notable absentees from the core group, that Broos used at the 2026 World Cup, because of injuries.

Notable inclusions are Lebone Seema, Tshepo Mashiloane, Cemran Dansin, Yanela Muthuma, Cassius Mailula, Puso Dithejane, Tashereeq Matthews, Ronaldo van Neel, Luther Singh and Shandre Campbell.

There is now also space for Brooklyn Poggenpoel and Lebohang Maboe who were cut from the final for the World Cup.

Some of the key players who have been retained by Mosimane are Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Relebohile Mofokeng and Themba Zwane.

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