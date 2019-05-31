Cricket

Proteas vs England: South Africans keep #ProteaFire burning despite loss

31 May 2019 - 12:34 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Proteas captain Faf du Plessis says the team must remain focused despite loss.
Image: Bertram Malgas/Gallo Images/Getty Images

South Africans continue to rally behind the Proteas, even after their defeat by England during the opening game of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at The Oval on Thursday.

According to Reuters, the team’s captain, Faf du Plessis, admitted to being disappointed, but kept the Protea fire burning, saying  the team must focus on their encounter with Bangladesh on Sunday. 

“Disappointed as we are, we have to make sure we learn from it quickly and put every single doubt to bed," said Du Plessis at a post-match press conference.

Using the hashtag #ProteaFire, Mzansi showed its support:

