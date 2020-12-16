The Proteas have given Migael Pretorius his first national call-up after the right-arm fast-medium bowler was added to the Test squad to do duty in a two-test series against Sri Lanka that starts in Centurion on Boxing Day.

The 25-year-old from Vereeniging‚ who has sent down 5199 balls on the first-class circuit in 34 matches for his 121 wickets‚ was included as the 16th member of the squad on Wednesday.

His inclusion is just reward for his outstanding start to the season and will fortify the team’s bowling attack‚ especially with Kagiso Rabada and Dwain Pretorius ruled out.

The Knights star is currently third in the 4-Day domestic series and the leading wicket takers having claimed 19 scalps from five matches.

Marco Jansen of the Warriors and Pretorius’ teammate Shaun von Berg are joint top of the ongoing 4-Day domestic series with 21 scalps apiece.

Pretorius hit the deck running hard as he started the campaign with best bowling figures of 7/102 against the Dolphins in their season-opener last month‚ and convenor of national selectors Victor Mpitsang was convinced as he said the former Lions allrounder’s knock on the Proteas door has been the loudest so far.

“We’re big on rewarding consistently good work and the player has done a lot to make a case for himself‚” said Mpitsang‚ who has been in the job for just over a month.

Even if he does not get to play in the matches against Sri Lanka‚ spending time in the squad with more established Proteas will be the right recipe for Pretorius to settle in nicely within the national team setup.

“We hope that this experience will be a great learning one for him and that this can serve as encouragement for players across the country‚ showing them that their chances may not be as far off as they think.”

A positive Covid-19 result forced the cancellation of a domestic match‚ a top-of-the-table 4-Day domestic series clash between the Titans and the Dolphins on Monday at SuperSport Park‚ the venue for the Boxing Day Test.

The Sri Lanka incoming tour hung in the balance last week after the integrity and security of Cricket South Africa’s bio-bubble came into question with as many as seven positive Covid-19 results that led to the scrapping of the ODI series against England.

But the Sri Lanka Cricket board was given assurances by their South African counterparts that the two-Test series will go on under strict safety protocols.

Sri Lanka‚ coached by former Proteas mentor Mickey Arthur‚ will touch down in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The Proteas assemble in Pretoria on the same day and both teams will stay at the Irene Country Club near Centurion.

Arthur and team health specialist Daminda Attanayake have already arrived in South Africa to further assess the situation and make necessary arrangements for the team’s arrival.

The two-Test series is all the more important as it forms part of the ICC World Test Championship where the Proteas are desperate for points.

The series will remain in the Highveld as the second Test starts at the Wanderers in Johannesburg from January 3 to 7.

Proteas Test squad against Sri Lanka:

Quinton de Kock (captain‚ Momentum Multiply Titans)‚ Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions)‚ Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans)‚ Faf du Plessis (Momentum Multiply Titans)‚ Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions)‚ Dean Elgar (Momentum Multiply Titans)‚ Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)‚ Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions)‚ Sarel Erwee (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)‚ Anrich Nortje (Warriors)‚ Glenton Stuurman (Warriors)‚ Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions)‚ Keegan Petersen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)‚ Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras)‚ Migael Pretorius (VKB Knights).