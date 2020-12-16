Cricket

Migael Pretorius rewarded with first national call-up as he joins Proteas squad to face Sri Lanka

16 December 2020 - 14:11 By Tiisetso Malepa
The VKB Knights star bowler Migael Pretorius celebrates after taking a wicket during a 4-Day domestic series match away against the Lions at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on November 26 2020.
The VKB Knights star bowler Migael Pretorius celebrates after taking a wicket during a 4-Day domestic series match away against the Lions at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on November 26 2020.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Proteas have given Migael Pretorius his first national call-up after the right-arm fast-medium bowler was added to the Test squad to do duty in a two-test series against Sri Lanka that starts in Centurion on Boxing Day.

The 25-year-old from Vereeniging‚ who has sent down 5199 balls on the first-class circuit in 34 matches for his 121 wickets‚ was included as the 16th member of the squad on Wednesday.

His inclusion is just reward for his outstanding start to the season and will fortify the team’s bowling attack‚ especially with Kagiso Rabada and Dwain Pretorius ruled out.

The Knights star is currently third in the 4-Day domestic series and the leading wicket takers having claimed 19 scalps from five matches.

Marco Jansen of the Warriors and Pretorius’ teammate Shaun von Berg are joint top of the ongoing 4-Day domestic series with 21 scalps apiece.

Pretorius hit the deck running hard as he started the campaign with best bowling figures of 7/102 against the Dolphins in their season-opener last month‚ and convenor of national selectors Victor Mpitsang was convinced as he said the former Lions allrounder’s knock on the Proteas door has been the loudest so far.

“We’re big on rewarding consistently good work and the player has done a lot to make a case for himself‚” said Mpitsang‚ who has been in the job for just over a month.

Even if he does not get to play in the matches against Sri Lanka‚ spending time in the squad with more established Proteas will be the right recipe for Pretorius to settle in nicely within the national team setup.

“We hope that this experience will be a great learning one for him and that this can serve as encouragement for players across the country‚ showing them that their chances may not be as far off as they think.”

A positive Covid-19 result forced the cancellation of a domestic match‚ a top-of-the-table 4-Day domestic series clash between the Titans and the Dolphins on Monday at SuperSport Park‚ the venue for the Boxing Day Test.

The Sri Lanka incoming tour hung in the balance last week after the integrity and security of Cricket South Africa’s bio-bubble came into question with as many as seven positive Covid-19 results that led to the scrapping of the ODI series against England.

But the Sri Lanka Cricket board was given assurances by their South African counterparts that the two-Test series will go on under strict safety protocols.

Sri Lanka‚ coached by former Proteas mentor Mickey Arthur‚ will touch down in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The Proteas assemble in Pretoria on the same day and both teams will stay at the Irene Country Club near Centurion.

Arthur and team health specialist Daminda Attanayake have already arrived in South Africa to further assess the situation and make necessary arrangements for the team’s arrival.

The two-Test series is all the more important as it forms part of the ICC World Test Championship where the Proteas are desperate for points.

The series will remain in the Highveld as the second Test starts at the Wanderers in Johannesburg from January 3 to 7.

Proteas Test squad against Sri Lanka:

Quinton de Kock (captain‚ Momentum Multiply Titans)‚ Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions)‚ Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans)‚ Faf du Plessis (Momentum Multiply Titans)‚ Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions)‚ Dean Elgar (Momentum Multiply Titans)‚ Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)‚ Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions)‚ Sarel Erwee (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)‚ Anrich Nortje (Warriors)‚ Glenton Stuurman (Warriors)‚ Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions)‚ Keegan Petersen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)‚ Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras)‚ Migael Pretorius (VKB Knights).

MORE:

Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender suspended as Cricket SA guillotine claims another victim

Kugandrie Govender has been suspended as Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting CEO‚ TimesLIVE can reveal.
Sport
1 day ago

Omphile Ramela insists he is still part of Cricket SA interim board‚ despite resolution to remove him

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) interim board says Omphile Ramela has been removed as a director through a resolution but the feisty former player ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Proteas women return to international action with inbound tour of Pakistan

The Momentum Proteas‚ the senior women’s national cricket team‚ will return back to the international stage as a team when they host their Pakistan ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cricket SA calls off domestic match after Covid-19 scare at Boxing Day Test venue

The venue that is set to host the Boxing Day Test between the Proteas and Sri Lanka‚ SuperSport Park in Centurion‚ has forced the cancellation of an ...
Sport
2 days ago

Khaya Zondo elected cricket players' union president to replace Omphile Ramela

Proteas and Dolphins batsman Khaya Zondo has replaced Omphile Ramela as the president of the South African Cricketers Association (Saca).
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bizarre twist to Madisha's reported death as Sundowns asks PSL to postpone ... Soccer
  2. More details of Sundowns player Madisha's horrific car crash emerge as grim ... Soccer
  3. Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender suspended as Cricket SA guillotine claims another ... Cricket
  4. Kaizer Chiefs' frustrations just keep mounting Sport
  5. Tito Mboweni declares Kaizer Chiefs will be 'a bunch of winners' in 2021 Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X