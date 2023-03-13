Cricket

Proteas announce forced changes for West Indies ODI series

13 March 2023 - 12:22 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Proteas all-rounder Wayne Parnell playing a shot during the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 3 2022.
Proteas all-rounder Wayne Parnell playing a shot during the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 3 2022.
Image: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images

The Proteas have announced some forced changes to their squad for the One-Day International (ODI) series against West Indies.

The first clash of the three-match series is at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday (1pm). 

Wiaan Mulder and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj have been dropped from the squad that assembled for the limited overs series on Monday due to injuries.

The red ball team wrapped up a 2-0 series win as they concluded a 284-run victory on Saturday's fourth day of the second Test at the Wanderers. 

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said 25-year-old all-rounder Mulder experienced discomfort during the Wanderers Test. 

Scans have revealed a grade one side strain and he has been replaced by Wayne Parnell. 

Durban-born Maharaj has been replaced by Tabraiz Shamsi after the former injured himself while celebrating taking the wicket of Kyle Mayers in the second Test.

Maharaj had a complete rupture of his left Achilles tendon and was due to see a surgeon on Monday. He is set for a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Squads

Proteas squad for first and second ODIs against West Indies: Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions). 

Proteas squad for third ODI: Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).

ODI series fixtures

Thursday, March 16 (1pm): South Africa v West Indies, Buffalo Park, East London 

Saturday, March 18 (1pm): South Africa v West Indies, Buffalo Park, East London 

Tuesday, March 21 (10am): South Africa v West Indies, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

