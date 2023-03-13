South Africa

City Power restores 40% of customers after Roodepoort substation explodes

13 March 2023 - 12:11
City power technicians repair the Peter Road electricity substation after it exploded.
City power technicians repair the Peter Road electricity substation after it exploded.
Image: Supplied

City Power technicians are gradually restoring electricity in Roodepoort after an outage caused by an explosion at the Peter Road substation on Sunday.  

The power utility said on Monday teams worked overnight to finalise the repairs.  

“At least 40% of t customers were restored by midnight with more expected to be switched on today [Monday], if all goes according to plan,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.  

The utility installed new protection cables overnight and was due to do testing on Monday. A new ring main unit was installed.  

Technicians serviced all circuit breakers on site and tested outgoing distributors.  

“We had a little setback early this [Monday] morning when a distributor restored overnight tripped at 2am due to a suspected fault which is being attended to.  

“We are on track to complete the repairs and restore most [customers], if not all, by this evening as per our recovery and restoration plan. We are constantly updating the councillors on the progress of repairs,” said Mangena.  

Preliminary investigations suggested the explosion happened as a result of cable theft on Johan Road. 

TimesLIVE 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

No power in four Durban suburbs after substation explodes

A transformer has exploded at a substation in Pinetown, west of Durban, cutting of power to at least four suburbs.
News
4 years ago

Centurion substation explodes - people leap from train in panic

Up to 60 people were injured when a substation near Pinedene train station in Centurion exploded on Tuesday morning. ...
News
7 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. City infrastructure pillage: Cable theft costs Johannesburg power entity R380m ... South Africa
  2. City Power spent R200m replacing mini-substations in Joburg News
  3. City Power pulls plug on night shift South Africa
  4. Zama zamas threaten City Power substations South Africa

Most read

  1. Fuel valued at R102m stolen from Transnet pipes in past year: Hawks South Africa
  2. Daybreak Farms spends R57m in fight against whistle-blowers News
  3. Actress Katlego Danke joins Patrice Motsepe in denying relationship rumours South Africa
  4. Patrice Motsepe denies rumours he fathered actress Katlego Danke's child South Africa
  5. Love and lobolo for South Africa's new deputy president Paul Mashatile News

Latest Videos

Doctor picked up in an attempt to remove her from work
Man takes police to where he dumped woman’s body, confesses to murder but found ...