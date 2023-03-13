City Power restores 40% of customers after Roodepoort substation explodes

City Power technicians are gradually restoring electricity in Roodepoort after an outage caused by an explosion at the Peter Road substation on Sunday.
The power utility said on Monday teams worked overnight to finalise the repairs.
“At least 40% of t customers were restored by midnight with more expected to be switched on today [Monday], if all goes according to plan,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.
The utility installed new protection cables overnight and was due to do testing on Monday. A new ring main unit was installed.
Technicians serviced all circuit breakers on site and tested outgoing distributors.
“We had a little setback early this [Monday] morning when a distributor restored overnight tripped at 2am due to a suspected fault which is being attended to.
“We are on track to complete the repairs and restore most [customers], if not all, by this evening as per our recovery and restoration plan. We are constantly updating the councillors on the progress of repairs,” said Mangena.
Preliminary investigations suggested the explosion happened as a result of cable theft on Johan Road.
