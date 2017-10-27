Western Province coach Dobson reshuffles his pack

Western Province coach John Dobson has signalled his attacking intent by selecting Damian Willemse at fullback for tomorrow's Currie Cup final against the Sharks at Kings Park in Durban.

Willemse, who has played flyhalf and centre level, comes into the last line with Dillyn Leyds moving to left wing.

Ruhan Nel, who started on the left wing in last week's semifinal win over the Golden Lions, moves into outside centre in place of the injured EW Viljoen.

Up front Dobson has reshuffled his pack because of injury to flank Jaco Coetzee, who suffered a concussion.

Sikhumbuzo Notshe comes in as a straight replacement, while Cobus Wiese returns to the starting lineup with Kobus van Dyk dropping to the bench as WP look to up their physicality for the match.

"We think the Sharks will come with a big kicking game, both contestable and distance and having two fullbacks on the field will be useful," Dobson said.

The Sharks have in the past been partial to a bit of pre-big match subterfuge, so it's hardly surprising their team announcements are still taken with a pinch of salt.

The Sharks say they opted for continuity when they retained their team that did duty in the semifinal, with the exception, of course, of the injured wing Sibusiso Nkosi.

The impressive winger will miss the business end of his breakout season due to a dislocated elbow he suffered in the win over the Blue Bulls. He is replaced by Odwa Ndungane, who will play in his last match.