WATCH | ‘Guess who’s back, back again’ — Rassie celebrates unbanning from rugby stadiums

03 October 2022 - 09:00
SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is back.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix/ File photo

SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus is happy to be back in stadiums after his suspension from all fields last year. 

Over the weekend Erasmus celebrated his unbanning by posting a video of him dancing to US rapper Eminem's hit Without Me. 

“I know some will probably say it is inappropriate, but it's so lekka (good) to be back at the stadiums,” he wrote. 

His first Springbok match will be on November 5 when SA clashes with Ireland in Dublin.

Erasmus was banned from all rugby activity for two months in November 2021 and was not allowed to be involved with any team on a match day until September 30 2022 after being found guilty of six misconduct charges.

World Rugby found him guilty on six charges after he put together a 62-minute video that hit out at Australian referee Nic Berry and TMO Marius Jonker’s officiating during the Springboks’ first Test loss to the British & Irish Lions.

During his suspension, Erasmus was “living every day like a Friday” and posted humorous updates, some of which appeared to poke fun at World Rugby.

Earlier this year, his three daughters thanked the governing body for making the ban two months and not a day longer. 

“We just want to say thank you so much for only making it two months. Honestly, thank you. We are so tired of having him at home. 

“We have received enough life lessons and advice about everything. It’s enough and I think it’s time for him to go back. We are grateful the day has arrived for him to go back to work tomorrow.”

