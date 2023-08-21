Rugby

Former All Blacks coach Hansen to help prepare Wallabies in France

21 August 2023 - 12:43 By Ian Ransom
Steve Hansen, working as coach of the the World XV for their match against the Barbarians, during a training session in Teddington, England in May.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images for Barbarians

Former New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has joined Australia in a short-term advisory role in the lead-up to the World Cup after accepting an invitation from Wallabies coach Eddie Jones.

An Australia team spokesperson confirmed Hansen, who guided the All Blacks to their 2015 World Cup win in England, would be in camp this week ahead of Sunday's warm-up Test against World Cup hosts France in Paris.

Hansen is not being paid by Rugby Australia for what is expected to be a one-week stint, the spokesperson said.

Jones and Hansen have battled from opposing coaches' boxes throughout their long careers, most notably during the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Under Jones, England upset Hansen's All Blacks 19-7 in the semifinals before losing 32-12 to South Africa in the final.

Jones, who is winless from four Tests in his second stint coaching the Wallabies, is expected to name his match day squad for the France clash on Friday.

Australia, under former coach Dave Rennie, were beaten 30-29 away by France last November.

Reuters

MORE:

Boks’ wonder wing with jet feet Moodie fires warning at All Blacks

Springbok wonder wing Canan Moodie fired an ominous incoming try alert to the All Blacks ahead of Friday’s blockbuster World Cup warm-up showdown at ...
Sport
58 minutes ago

Faf not bothered if All Blacks field C team against the Boks

Scrumhalf insists SA will prepare the same way as they have things to fix
Sport
23 hours ago

Box tickers and dragon slayers: Kolisi marks return in big win for Boks

The captain didn’t just come through the game unscathed, he delivered a performance full of energetic enterprise
Sport
16 hours ago

Jacques Nienaber wants Boks to be better

His side may have posted a record Springbok win over Wales on their home turf but head coach Jacques Nienaber was careful not to be swept up by ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Will Skelton, modern-day Aussie giant

At the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in France, a relatively young Australia will be led by monster of a lock Will Skelton, one of world rugby’s modern-day ...
Sport
4 days ago

Rugby World Cup pool B | Boks, Ireland headline ‘pool of death’

Pool B is arguably the “group of death” at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Sport
6 days ago

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Ireland's Johnny Sexton set for last dance

Having played a crucial role in helping Ireland reign supreme in the 2023 Six Nations Championship, Irish veteran flyhalf Johnny Sexton will be key ...
Sport
1 week ago

Rugby World Cup pool A | Epic tussle between hosts France and All Blacks

Hosts France, who are the bookmakers’ favourites to claim the Webb Ellis Cup, and three-time World Cup winners New Zealand headline the Rugby World ...
Sport
1 week ago

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Antoine Dupont, master scrumhalf

Antoine Dupont, widely regarded as the world’s best scrumhalf owing to his masterful all-round game, will aim to lead his nation to World Cup glory ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
