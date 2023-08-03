Rugby

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Antoine Dupont, master scrumhalf

03 August 2023 - 10:55 By Grant Shub
Antoine Dupont of France during their Six Nations match against Wales at Stade de France on March 18 2023.
Image: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Antoine Dupont, widely regarded as the world’s best scrumhalf owing to his masterful all-round game, will aim to lead his nation to World Cup glory on home ground.

Les Tricolores, who have been tipped by the bookmakers as pre-tournament favourites, will be heavily reliant on the 26-year-old to dictate terms. Flyhalf Romain Ntamack is a star in his own right but it’s instructive that much of France’s play runs through Dupont.

The stocky No 9, who stands 1.74m, has pinpoint accuracy from the boot and his ability to snipe from the base of the ruck and set up attacking plays make him an indispensable member of the side. The 2021 World Rugby Player of the Year has revolutionised scrumhalf play in the modern era and winning the World Cup would be the crowning glory for the man who has been anointed the prince of scrumhalves.

Having debuted for France in 2017, Dupont has been influential, driving Les Bleus’ playing identity. While he has earned plenty of personal accolades in an already glittering career, word from the French camp is he remains grounded and his work ethic and desire to improve as a player remains undimmed. The captain is said to regard collective achievement as more important than individual glory.

Twelve minutes of Antoine Dupont being very good at rugby.

That said, France’s South African kicking coach Vlok Cilliers remarked: “I would have loved to have played with a scrumhalf like Dupont over my career because he is special, he thinks outside the box and is capable of creating something out of nothing.”

France are drawn in pool A with New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay and Namibia. In 2019, France finished second in their pool and were knocked out by Wales in the quarterfinals. As beaten finalists in 1987, 1999 and 2011, the goal will be to go one better this time.

Club: Toulouse

Previous club: Castres

National caps: 47 (60 points)

Previous World Cup appearance: 2019 — 3 matches, 2 starts, 1 try

International honours: 2022 Six Nations champion

Club honours: European Champions Cup, 2021; Top 14 titles, 2019, 2021, 2023

* The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 and the final is on October 28. TimesLIVE will profile all four pools and the star players in the coming weeks.

