“The tries scored by the Boks against Wales were really exciting. They were not scared to have the intent to attack and kick the ball into spaces. I felt the tries scored were uncharacteristic because they had a go and that was important.
“Malcolm Marx scored the first try of the game and that was a really good team try. I like that they took it through the phases and sucked in all the defenders and they created spaces where Siya Kolisi and company can operate.”
Former Bok captain Jean de Villiers said the Boks had ticked many boxes during their win.
“It is difficult for us to assess what success looks like for the Boks,” he said. “Performance-wise and result-wise you tick those boxes. Then what else are you looking at?
“You are looking at Siya having a good game and getting through it, then that was another box ticked. Then Ox Nche and Jaden Hendrikse getting through were other boxes ticked.
“Also, there were also no serious injuries. All in all, game-wise, maybe discipline was at times bad with too many penalties conceded. But all in all, success for the Boks.”
The only sour note was a yellow card for Damian Willemse in the final 10 minutes that was referred to the bunker for potential elevation to a red, but it was decided the yellow would stand.
Boks’ wonder wing with jet feet Moodie fires warning at All Blacks
Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images
Springbok wonder wing Canan Moodie fired an ominous incoming try alert to the All Blacks ahead of Friday’s blockbuster World Cup warm-up showdown at Twickenham in London.
The 20-year-old Bok try machine was in sizzling form with two five-pointers when the Boks ran Wales ragged in front of 75,000 fans at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.
Moodie is hungry for more and wants to make the most of every opportunity he gets ahead of the Boks’ World Cup opener against Scotland on September 10.
He said the Boks executed their game plan to perfection when they hammered the Welsh Dragons 52-16.
The man with jet feet, who was in school when the Boks won the World Cup in Japan, showed off his killer instinct during the demolition of Wales.
It was the Boks’ biggest win over Wales in Cardiff (eclipsing a 34-12 victory in 2007) and featured their most points in the Welsh capital (the previous best was 38) as the team delivered a five-star display.
Highlights of Wales hosting the Springboks at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
“We knew it would be a tough one coming here to the Principality Stadium even though Wales had a lot of changes to their starting line-up,” Moodie said.
“The Boks had a plan and we executed it. Fortunately, I have the backing of the coaches and my teammates so I just go out there and be myself and play to the best of my ability.
“When the World Cup squad was announced it was amazing because four years ago I was still at school. Four years ago I would have given everything to be here, so now I want to play at my best.
“I want to make the most of every opportunity I get and have lots of competition with word-class wingers. This brings out the best in you.”
Former Bok flyer Breyton Paulse was impressed with South Africa’s display in Cardiff.
“This was a tough game to look for negatives because the Boks were dominant,” he said. “The only thing I would say is they conceded too many penalties early in the second half.
“The tries scored by the Boks against Wales were really exciting. They were not scared to have the intent to attack and kick the ball into spaces. I felt the tries scored were uncharacteristic because they had a go and that was important.
“Malcolm Marx scored the first try of the game and that was a really good team try. I like that they took it through the phases and sucked in all the defenders and they created spaces where Siya Kolisi and company can operate.”
Former Bok captain Jean de Villiers said the Boks had ticked many boxes during their win.
“It is difficult for us to assess what success looks like for the Boks,” he said. “Performance-wise and result-wise you tick those boxes. Then what else are you looking at?
“You are looking at Siya having a good game and getting through it, then that was another box ticked. Then Ox Nche and Jaden Hendrikse getting through were other boxes ticked.
“Also, there were also no serious injuries. All in all, game-wise, maybe discipline was at times bad with too many penalties conceded. But all in all, success for the Boks.”
The only sour note was a yellow card for Damian Willemse in the final 10 minutes that was referred to the bunker for potential elevation to a red, but it was decided the yellow would stand.
READ MORE:
Box tickers and dragon slayers: Kolisi marks return in big win for Boks
Faf not bothered if All Blacks field C team against the Boks
Boks crush Wales as they continue to gear up for the World Cup
Jacques Nienaber wants Boks to be better
Springboks face Ireland bruisers in Pool B splash
Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Will Skelton, modern-day Aussie giant
Rugby World Cup pool B | Boks, Ireland headline ‘pool of death’
Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Ireland's Johnny Sexton set for last dance
Rugby World Cup pool A | Epic tussle between hosts France and All Blacks
Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Antoine Dupont, master scrumhalf
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos