Sport

Box tickers and dragon slayers: Kolisi marks return in big win for Boks

The captain didn’t just come through the game unscathed, he delivered a performance full of energetic enterprise

20 August 2023 - 20:30
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

The Springboks ticked significant boxes as they edged closer to the Rugby World Cup with a resounding 52-16 victory over Wales in Cardiff on Saturday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. KEO UNCUT | All hail rugby king Kolisi Sport
  2. Faf not bothered if All Blacks field C team against the Boks Rugby
  3. Boks crush Wales as they continue to gear up for the World Cup Rugby
  4. Faf not flustered by flyhalf role Sport

Latest

  1. Box tickers and dragon slayers: Kolisi marks return in big win for Boks Sport
  2. Blast from the past: All Blacks edge Boks at Soccer City Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Nothing less than a record-breaking performance against Wales ... Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | Judicial committee has scored an Owen goal in the Farrell ... Sport
  5. Five talking points that the Boks’ warm-up Tests can provide answers to Sport

Latest Videos

Community throws rocks at trucks amid copper discovery in Northern Cape
Police ambush alleged gangsters over alcohol confiscation after tense standoff