Box tickers and dragon slayers: Kolisi marks return in big win for Boks
The captain didn’t just come through the game unscathed, he delivered a performance full of energetic enterprise
20 August 2023 - 20:30
The Springboks ticked significant boxes as they edged closer to the Rugby World Cup with a resounding 52-16 victory over Wales in Cardiff on Saturday...
