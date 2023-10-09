Rugby

Faf talks down Dupont’s influence in Bok camp

09 October 2023 - 16:54 By Liam Del Carme in Paris
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Faf de Klerk during a Springbok training session at Rugby Club Toulonnais Campus in Toulon, France, on October 4.
Faf de Klerk during a Springbok training session at Rugby Club Toulonnais Campus in Toulon, France, on October 4.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The face of the Rugby World Cup in France may be scarred but the host nation is hoping an indelible mark will be made on this tournament by their captain, Antoine Dupont.

France’s talisman, who suffered a facial fracture against Namibia during the pool stages, has been cleared to resume training this week, which puts him in the frame for selection in Sunday’s quarterfinal against South Africa at Stade de France.

Dupont’s surgeon has had his say and it will be up to the player to determine whether he’s willing to break the heart of a nation.

His likely opposite number, should he decide to play, will be Faf de Klerk, who on Monday talked down the impact the French dynamo might have on the Springboks’ game strategies.

“It’s great for France to have him back. He is a great asset for them,” De Klerk said.

“It doesn’t affect us, whether he plays or not. For me personally, it is always great to play the best in the world. We are preparing to play against France not just against him, though he is a very dangerous player.”

He may be small in stature but Dupont, the World Rugby player of the year in 2021, has a near Napoleonic influence on the French team. He was injured on September 21 against Namibia and missed the game against Italy in which France delivered a performance of real authority, winning 60-7.

Having him return will be a tremendous boost not just to France but the tournament. It has also provided a teasing subplot to the build-up to the game.

The Boks will also keep their opponents guessing by delaying their team announcement until Friday. They will break their well-established routine of naming their squad early in the week by only unveiling it on Friday, just two days before the game.

While the game between the defending champions and the hosts will have this country on the edge of its seat, high-flying Ireland's matchup with New Zealand on Saturday may be equally compelling.

Ireland are the world’s top-ranked team but are yet to win a quarterfinal at the World Cup. They will be required to beat the three-time champions if they are to advance into virgin territory.

In Marseille, in the other half of the draw, Wales will meet Argentina on Saturday, while a day later England will clash with Fiji for the right to advance to the last four at the same ground.

France star Dupont cleared to play in Springboks quarterfinal clash

Antoine Dupont's chances of playing in France's quarterfinal clash against defending champions South Africa at the World Cup were given a huge boost ...
Sport
7 hours ago

In a dramatic close to the pool stages, Fiji — who have been applauded for the freestyle way they have been conducting themselves on the field — came unstuck against (neutral) crowd favourites Portugal. The team from the Iberian Peninsula impressed with their sense of adventure in earlier matches but they finally got the job done, chalking up their first-ever win at the World Cup.

Portugal won the thriller 24-23 but the bonus point Fiji earned was enough to knock two-time winners Australia out of the tournament. It is the first time Australia have failed to make it to the knockout stages.

Australia still qualified for the 2027 World Cup, but only by virtue of hosting the event. The other teams who qualified for World Cup 2027 are: Argentina, England, Fiji, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa and Wales.

Quarterfinal line-up

  • Saturday
    • Quarterfinal 1: Wales v Argentina, Stade Velodrome, Marseille (5pm)
    • Quarterfinal 2: Ireland v New Zealand, Stade de France, Saint Denis (9pm)
  • Sunday
    • Quarterfinal 3: England v Fiji, Stade Velodrome, Marseille (5pm)
    • Quarterfinal 4: France v South Africa, Stade de France, Saint Denis (9pm)

 

READ MORE:

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the news and action

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
1 month ago

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools, fixtures and results

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures.
Sport
1 month ago

No quarter will be given in scrums in Boks vs France showdown

Scrumming is a serious business in France. It then stands to reason that tightheads are viewed as precious commodities, to the point where they often ...
Sport
5 hours ago

France vs Boks clash will break new ground — and hearts

Defending champions South Africa face hosts and three-time losing finalists France in Paris on Sunday in a match likely to produce one of this year’s ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Flag issue doesn’t bother Boks: scrum coach Human

Talk of the Springboks not playing under the national flag does not bother no-nonsense scrum coach Daan Human.
Sport
1 day ago

Boks take training break to relax with WAGS in south of France

While the bedbugs were biting in Paris, in the south the Springboks took to the salty waters of the Mediterranean before they started preparations ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Lukhanyo Am welcomed with open arms

Popular squad member Lukhanyo Am was welcomed with open arms when he reunited with the Springbok teammates in Toulon but he may yet have to sidestep ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ireland loss was prick Boks needed

The Boks, as this piece was penned, were on the cusp of Rugby World Cup quarterfinal qualification, with three wins and a defeat from Pool B.
Sport
1 day ago

Boks' star centre Lukhanyo Am opens up on the frustration of being on World Cup standby

He may be the coolest, most unflappable player you could possibly lay eyes on but even Lukhanyo Am admits being on Rugby World Cup standby was a ...
Sport
3 days ago

Damian’s in high spirit in France

If your name is Damian, you are probably in high spirits at this year's Rugby World Cup.
Sport
1 day ago

LIAM DEL CARME | To tinker or not to tinker? That’s the burning Bok question

The arrival of Handré Pollard and Lukhanyo Am provides the Boks with a wealth of experience, but should they replace the incumbents?
Sport
3 days ago

Mapimpi’s race may be run, but he passed the baton while at full tilt

At 33 he is unlikely to play another World Cup. His dream of winning back-to-back Webb Ellis Cups is now over
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Bafana midfielder Njabulo Blom says MLS is competitive Soccer
  2. Mokwena surprised at how Pirates’ Timm read and dominated Sundowns Soccer
  3. Faf talks down Dupont’s influence in Bok camp Rugby
  4. Keeper who stopped magnificent Sundowns: what you need to know about Pirates’ ... Soccer
  5. No quarter will be given in scrums in Boks vs France showdown Rugby

Latest Videos

Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival
Pastor Dwayne Gordon was killed when six gunmen attacked a Johannesburg church