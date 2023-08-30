RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools and fixtures
30 August 2023 - 10:21
All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures
(All South Africa times)
POOL STAGE
Pool A
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|TF
|B
|Pts
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|France
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Uruguay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sept 8, 9.15pm
|France
|v
|New Zealand
|Sept 9, 1pm
|Italy
|v
|Namibia
|Sept 14, 9pm
|France
|v
|Uruguay
|Sept 15, 9pm
|New Zealand
|v
|Namibia
|Sept 20, 5.45pm
|Italy
|v
|Uruguay
|Sept 21, 9pm
|France
|v
|Namibia
|Sept 27, 5.45pm
|Uruguay
|v
|Namibia
|Sept 29, 9pm
|New Zealand
|v
|Italy
|Oct 5, 9pm
|New Zealand
|v
|Uruguay
|Oct 6, 9pm
|France
|v
|Italy
TimesLIVE's Pool A profile here
Pool B
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|TF
|B
|Pts
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scotland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romani
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sept 9, 3.30pm
|Ireland
|v
|Romania
|Sept 10, 5.45pm
|South Africa
|v
|Scotland
|Sept 16, 9pm
|Ireland
|v
|Tonga
|Sept 17, 3pm
|South Africa
|v
|Romania
|Sept 23, 9pm
|South Africa
|v
|Ireland
|Sept 24, 5.45pm
|Scotland
|v
|Tonga
|Sept 30, 9pm
|Scotland
|v
|Romania
|Oct 1, 9pm
|South Africa
|v
|Tonga
|Oct 7, 9pm
|Ireland
|v
|Scotland
|Oct 8, 5.45pm
|Tonga
|v
|Romania
TimesLIVE's Pool B profile here
Pool C
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|TF
|B
|Pts
|Wales
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portugal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sept 9, 8pm
|Australia
|v
|Georgia
|Sept 10, 9pm
|Wales
|v
|Fiji
|Sept 16, 5.45pm
|Wales
|v
|Portugal
|Sept 17, 5.45pm
|Australia
|v
|Fiji
|Sept 23, 2pm
|Georgia
|v
|Portugal
|Sept 24, 9pm
|Wales
|v
|Australia
|Sept 30, 5.45pm
|Fiji
|v
|Georgia
|Oct 1, 5.45pm
|Australia
|v
|Portugal
|Oct 7, 3pm
|Wales
|v
|Georgia
|Oct 8, 9pm
|Fiji
|v
|Portugal
TimesLIVE's Pool C profile here
Pool D
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|TF
|B
|Pts
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chile
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sept 9, 9pm
|England
|v
|Argentina
|Sept 10, 1pm
|Japan
|v
|Chile
|Sept 16, 3pm
|Samoa
|v
|Chile
|Sept 17, 9pm
|England
|v
|Japan
|Sept 22, 5.45pm
|Argentina
|v
|Samoa
|Sept 23, 5.45pm
|England
|v
|Chile
|Sept 28, 9pm
|Japan
|v
|Samoa
|Sept 30, 3pm
|Argentina
|v
|Chile
|Oct 7, 5.45pm
|England
|v
|Samoa
|Oct 8, 1pm
|Japan
|v
|Argentina
TimesLIVE's Pool D profile here
KNOCKOUT STAGE
Quarterfinals
|Oct 14, 5pm - QF 1
|Winner pool C
|v
|Runner-up pool D
|Oct 14, 9pm - QF 2
|Winner pool B
|v
|Runner-up pool A
|Oct 15, 5pm - QF 3
|Winner pool D
|v
|Runner-up pool C
|Oct 15, 9pm - QF 4
|Winner pool A
|v
|Runner-up pool B
Semifinals
|Oct 20, 9pm - SF 1
|Winner QF 1
|v
|Winner QF 2
|Oct 21, 9pm - SF 2
|Winner QF 3
|v
|Winner QF 4
Third-place playoff
|Oct 27, 9pm
|Loser SF 1
|v
|Loser SF 2
Final
|Oct 28, 9pm
|Winner SF 1
|v
|Winner SF 2
