Rugby

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools and fixtures

30 August 2023 - 10:21 By Sports Staff
The 2023 Rugby World Cup logo.
Image: Rugbyworldcup.com

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures

(All South Africa times)

 

POOL STAGE

 

Pool A

 PWDLFATFBPts
New Zealand000000000
France000000000
Italy000000000
Uruguay000000000
Namibia000000000

 

Sept 8, 9.15pmFrancevNew Zealand 
Sept 9, 1pmItalyvNamibia 
Sept 14, 9pmFrancevUruguay 
Sept 15, 9pmNew ZealandvNamibia 
Sept 20, 5.45pmItalyvUruguay 
Sept 21, 9pmFrancevNamibia 
Sept 27, 5.45pmUruguayvNamibia 
Sept 29, 9pmNew ZealandvItaly 
Oct 5, 9pmNew ZealandvUruguay 
Oct 6, 9pmFrancevItaly 

 

TimesLIVE's Pool A profile here  

 

Pool B

 PWDLFATFBPts
South Africa000000000
Ireland000000000
Scotland000000000
Tonga000000000
Romani000000000

 

Sept 9, 3.30pmIrelandvRomania 
Sept 10, 5.45pmSouth AfricavScotland 
Sept 16, 9pmIrelandvTonga 
Sept 17, 3pmSouth AfricavRomania 
Sept 23, 9pmSouth AfricavIreland 
Sept 24, 5.45pmScotlandvTonga 
Sept 30, 9pmScotlandvRomania 
Oct 1, 9pmSouth AfricavTonga 
Oct 7, 9pmIrelandvScotland 
Oct 8, 5.45pmTongavRomania 

 

TimesLIVE's Pool B profile here  

 

Pool C

 PWDLFATFBPts
Wales000000000
Australia000000000
Fiji000000000
Georgia000000000
Portugal000000000

 

Sept 9, 8pmAustraliavGeorgia 
Sept 10, 9pmWalesvFiji 
Sept 16, 5.45pmWalesvPortugal 
Sept 17, 5.45pmAustraliavFiji 
Sept 23, 2pmGeorgiavPortugal 
Sept 24, 9pmWalesvAustralia 
Sept 30, 5.45pmFijivGeorgia 
Oct 1, 5.45pmAustraliavPortugal 
Oct 7, 3pmWalesvGeorgia 
Oct 8, 9pmFijivPortugal 

 

TimesLIVE's Pool C profile here  

 

Pool D

 PWDLFATFBPts
England000000000
Japan000000000
Argentina000000000
Samoa000000000
Chile000000000

 

Sept 9, 9pmEnglandvArgentina 
Sept 10, 1pmJapanvChile 
Sept 16, 3pmSamoavChile 
Sept 17, 9pmEnglandvJapan 
Sept 22, 5.45pmArgentinavSamoa 
Sept 23, 5.45pmEnglandvChile 
Sept 28, 9pmJapanvSamoa 
Sept 30, 3pmArgentinavChile 
Oct 7, 5.45pmEnglandvSamoa 
Oct 8, 1pmJapanvArgentina 

 

TimesLIVE's Pool D profile here  

 

KNOCKOUT STAGE

 

Quarterfinals

Oct 14, 5pm - QF 1Winner pool CvRunner-up pool D 
Oct 14, 9pm - QF 2Winner pool BvRunner-up pool A 
Oct 15, 5pm - QF 3Winner pool DvRunner-up pool C 
Oct 15, 9pm - QF 4Winner pool AvRunner-up pool B 

 

Semifinals

Oct 20, 9pm - SF 1Winner QF 1vWinner QF 2 
Oct 21, 9pm - SF 2Winner QF 3vWinner QF 4 

 

Third-place playoff

Oct 27, 9pmLoser SF 1vLoser SF 2 

 

Final

Oct 28, 9pmWinner SF 1vWinner SF 2 

 

 

See also: 

TIMESLIVE WORLD CUP BUILDUP PROFILES

Pools:

Pool A

Pool B

Pool C 

Pool D

Star players:

Will Skelton, Australia

Johnny Sexton, Ireland

Antoine Dupont, France

Ardie Savea, New Zealand

