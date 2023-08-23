RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the build-up
The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris.
The Springboks' defence of their 2019 title gets under way with their pool B game against Scotland in Marseille on September 10.
Read the TimesLIVE, TimesLIVE Premium and Sunday Times build-up to the big tournament here.
23 August 2023 - 09:45
England dealt World Cup blow as Farrell red card upheld
England captain Owen Farrell will miss the first two matches of the Rugby World Cup after an independent disciplinary hearing upheld his red card on Tuesday, handing the flyhalf a four-match suspension including pool D fixtures against Argentina and Japan.
22 August 2023 - 12:25
Bok selections against All Blacks may bring more posers
Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber and his selectors will have some tantalising Rugby World Cup (RWC) selection options available to them if things go to script against New Zealand in London on Friday night.
22 August 2023 - 17:00
Etzebeth wants Bok pedal to the metal
They may be more than 18,000km away from the scene of the crimes they committed against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship last month but the baggage of that defeat has followed the Springboks to London.
22 August 2023 - 11:18
Rugby World Cup pool C | Australia, Wales to fight it out for first place
The clash between Australia and Wales on September 24 is set to decide the pool winners but Fiji will aim to throw a spanner in the works.
21 August 2023 - 16:42
Canan Moodie moved to centre for Springboks against All Blacks
Canan Moodie will play a first Test at centre and there is another start for returning captain Siya Kolisi as Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber named his team to play New Zealand in a Rugby World Cup warm-up at Twickenham on Friday.
21 August 2023 - 12:14
Boks’ wonder wing with jet feet Moodie fires warning at All Blacks
Springbok wonder wing Canan Moodie fired an ominous incoming try alert to the All Blacks ahead of Friday’s blockbuster World Cup warm-up showdown at Twickenham in London.
21 August 2023 - 12:43
Former All Blacks coach Hansen to help prepare Wallabies in France
Former New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has joined Australia in a short-term advisory role in the lead-up to the World Cup after accepting an invitation from Wallabies coach Eddie Jones.
20 August 2023 - 20:30
Box tickers and dragon slayers: Kolisi marks return in big win for Boks
The Springboks ticked significant boxes as they edged closer to the Rugby World Cup with a resounding 52-16 victory over Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.
20 August 2023 - 13:38
Faf not bothered if All Blacks field C team against the Boks
It doesn’t matter if the All Blacks select a C team for Friday night’s clash against the Springboks at Twickenham insists Faf de Klerk.
20 August 2023 - 15:21
Jacques Nienaber wants Boks to be better
His side may have posted a record Springbok win over Wales on their home turf but head coach Jacques Nienaber was careful not to be swept up by plaudits and congratulatory pats on the back.
19 August 2023 - 19:00
Boks crush Wales as they continue to gear up for the World Cup
This time the Principality Stadium was not bathed in the artificial light that routinely beams down from its roof. Instead, it was left open and it allowed the Springboks to bask in the Welsh sun and run out to a 52-16 victory.
17 August 2023 - 11:23
Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Will Skelton, modern-day Aussie giant
At the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in France, a relatively young Australia will be led by monster of a lock Will Skelton, one of world rugby’s modern-day giants.
15 August 2023 - 10:54
Rugby World Cup pool B | Boks, Ireland headline ‘pool of death’
Pool B is arguably the “group of death” at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
16 August 2023 - 11:05
Former skipper McInally misses out as Scotland name World Cup squad
Scotland selected 15 players with Rugby World Cup experience for next month’s tournament in France when they named their 33-man squad on Wednesday but there was no place for former skipper Stuart McInally.
13 August 2023 - 14:04
France flyhalf Ntamack to have scan on knee as World Cup looms
France flyhalf Romain Ntamack will undergo a scan on his knee on Monday to see if there is serious damage after limping off in their warm-up Test against Scotland on Saturday, officials said.
14 August 2023 - 12:03
Etzebeth, Erasmus send warning on Boks’ World Cup opener against Scots
Unpredictable Scotland will be gunning to knock the Springboks off their perch when the sides collide in a pivotal opening World Cup showdown on September 10, says lock Eben Etzebeth.
13 August 2023 - 11:25
IN PICS | Rousing send-off for Springboks as they depart for Rugby World Cup
There was an outpouring of support from ardent South African rugby fans who converged on Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday to bid the Springboks farewell as they departed for France to compete in the Rugby World Cup.
13 August 2023 - 09:48
England coach Borthwick will wait on Farrell, Gatland furious with defeat
England coach Steve Borthwick declined to speculate over a potential World Cup opener ban for Owen Farrell after his captain was sent off during England's crazy 19-17 win over Wales on Saturday but said he was immensely proud of his team.
09 August 2023 - 09:34
‘I was scared’: Bok captain Siya Kolisi admits fears trying to regain fitness
“I was scared,” Springbok captain Siya Kolisi admits about the injury that nearly ruled him out of this year's Rugby World Cup.
Having played a crucial role in helping Ireland reign supreme in the 2023 Six Nations Championship, Irish veteran flyhalf Johnny Sexton will be key in the side’s pursuit of Rugby World Cup glory in his last outing.
09 August 2023 - 19:44
Bok injuries a huge blow, but World Cup squad still boasts experience
The angst that has accompanied Handre Pollard's absence from the Springbok squad this year proved justified.
08 August 2023 - 18:23
Eve of World Cup squad reveal dealt cruel blows to the Boks
The eve of the Springbok squad announcement for the Rugby World Cup was cruel to the defending champions.
08 August 2023 - 15:54
No Pollard, Am as Springbok World Cup squad named
The Springboks' 33-man squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup was announced on Tuesday, with no place for star players Handré Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Lood de Jager.
08 August 2023 - 11:18
Rugby World Cup pool A | Epic tussle between hosts France and All Blacks
Hosts France, who are the bookmakers’ favourites to claim the Webb Ellis Cup, and three-time World Cup winners New Zealand headline the Rugby World Cup's pool A.
05 August 2023 - 23:46
Boks find voice against Argentina and show Nienaber has options galore
The Springboks fluffed their lines in their final audition for places in the Rugby World Cup in the first half against Argentina on Saturday night, but they found their voice in the second.
03 August 2023 - 10:55
Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Antoine Dupont, master scrumhalf
Antoine Dupont, widely regarded as the world’s best scrumhalf owing to his masterful all-round game, will aim to lead his nation to World Cup glory on home ground.
01 August 2023 - 20:50
Boks' class of 2023 in better shape than 2019, but caps are not everything
It's easy to isolate the results of the Rugby Championship as form finder, or worse, portent for the Rugby World Cup.