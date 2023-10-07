France braced for second 'World Cup final' in five weeks, possibly against the Springboks

France coach Fabien Galthie declared himself satisfied with Friday's 60-7 drubbing of Italy to move into the knockout stages as Pool A winners but said the next test on their World Cup journey would be as hard as they come.

The eight-try win over Italy was as comfortable as Galthie could have expected with a fast start taking his team to a 24-0 lead inside 22 minutes, effectively erasing the possibility of an Italian upset at OL Stadium.

It concluded a strong pool phase for the tournament hosts, which started with victory over the All Blacks, stalled a little in a hard-fought win over Uruguay before the thrashings of Namibia and now Italy.

Next up is likely to be a meeting with the defending champion Springboks, although top-ranked Ireland or Scotland remain possible opponents depending on the result of their meeting in Paris on Saturday.

"This evening we will celebrate this victory and then we will turn our thoughts to the quarter-finals," Galthie told reporters.