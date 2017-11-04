Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane has revealed that he could not believe his luck when Orlando Pirates agreed to loan his team attacking midfielder Gift Motupa at the beginning of the season.

Motupa returned to Baroka after he spent two seasons with mixed success at Pirates‚ where he struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under coaches Eric Tinkler‚ Muhsin Ertugral‚ Augusto Palacios and Kjell Jonevret.

The big forward‚ who has found form again returning to his team of origin‚ is likely to star for Baroka in Saturday night’s Telkom Knockout quarterfinal against Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium (kickoff: 8.15pm).

“That day when the chairman Khurishi Mphahlele told me that Motupa was coming back to us on loan I could not believe my luck. I was like an excited dog wagging its tail and creating a lot of dust on the ground‚” Thobejane said adding that he played a role in the midfielder’s development at the club.

“This boy comes from my hands and I raised him for 14 years. I know what he knows in football and make no mistake he can score goals.

“The only thing is just to give him a chance to play football and he will score goals and it does not matter whether it is on the right‚ left or central. It does not matter whether he is faced with two or three defenders‚ he will take you on and he is a marvelous talent who must we must continue to nurture and protect.”

Motupa has made an immediate impact on his return to Baroka as he is their leading scorer in the league with five goals from 10 matches.

He has not scored in cup competitions yet‚ but has a chance to break his duck againsrt Wits.