Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie was a relieved man after finally scoring his first goal for the Brazilians against Kaizer Chiefs last week and he hopes that more will follow in the coming season.

The New Zealand international joined Sundowns from city rivals SuperSport United in a high profile transfer in January but unfortunately for the usually prolific marksman‚ he has failed to make an immediate impact at Chloorkop.

In fact‚ he went through the remainder of last season without scoring a goal for Sundowns in all competitions.

“It (the goal against Chiefs) has been a long time coming and now people can stop asking when is it going to come‚” he said.

“I feel the goal is the start of what could be a good season ahead and I did it (scored) in front of nearly 50 000 people in the stadium (at FNB Stadium).

"Before our away clash against Togo Sport‚ the coach spoke about raising our hands and taking opportunities.

"I hope that the goals will keep on coming next season.”

Sundowns host AS Togo Port in a crunch Caf Champions League group stage clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium that could either make or break their campaign on Friday night.

Brockie will hope that he has done enough to convince coach Pitso Mosimane to throw him into the fray.

“I hope that I have done enough last weekend against Chiefs to earn a starting place on Friday‚" he said.

"We have a lot of good players here at the club‚ the confidence is very high and we are ready to take on them.”

Brockie netted ten times en route to the Caf Confederation Cup final where they were beaten by DRC giants TP Mazembe and he knows how to adjust his playing style on the continent.

“When playing on the continent‚ sometimes you have to move away from your normal style and adjust to what is put in front of you‚" he said.

"Sometimes the bounce of the ball is different on an artificial pitch compared to grass.

"Sometimes you have to go a little bit direct or put a little bit of pressure on the opposition and force them to make mistakes.

"For me as an attacking player‚ it is about positioning inside the box and making sure that I grab the opportunities when they come.

“It will mean a lot to win the Caf Champions League.

"It is a competition that every player wants to win and that’s the reason I joined this club because they have a history of doing well on the continent.

"We know the position that we are in at the moment but the last three games are in our hands.”