WATCH | Qatar World Cup: The fireworks, the opening game and the BBC’s snub of the ceremony

21 November 2022 - 11:00 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

Here are videos from the opening ceremony and first match of the World Cup in Qatar.

The soccer showpiece kicked off with the grand opening ceremony which saw Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman lead the charge and performances by K-Pop star Jungkook from the South Korean boy band BTS.

The BBC and ITV snubbed the opening ceremony by not airing the event on their TV channels, much to the ire of some commentators on Twitter. 

Ecuador eased past World Cup debutants Qatar 2-0 on Sunday with two goals from veteran striker Enner Valencia in a first opening game defeat for a host nation in the tournament’s history.



Both sides will play Senegal and the Netherlands in the group stage, with Qatar’s chances of picking up points or qualifying looking slim after this performance.

Here’s what to expect from day two of the World Cup.

