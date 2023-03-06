Soccer

How Manchester United honoured AKA

06 March 2023 - 08:34
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was a massive Manchester United fan and even had a tattoo of the English Premier League giants.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was a massive Manchester United fan and even had a tattoo of the English Premier League giants.
Image: Instagram/AKA via Thotloetso Kutlwano Mogotsi

English Premier League giants Manchester United have honoured the memory of slain rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

The club delivered its tribute in the FA Cup match day programme against West Ham United last week.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Kiernan Forbes, otherwise known as AKA, a rapper and United supporter from South Africa. He was a huge red greatly admired by so many. Our thoughts are with his family and many loved ones,” read the tribute.

AKA was shot dead at a popular restaurant in Durban on February 10. The shooting also resulted in the death of his lifelong friend, wine owner and book author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

He was a massive Manchester United fan and even had a tattoo of the team. He previously shared t he was thinking of getting a tattoo of Manchester United forwards coach Benni McCarthy's face.

He also often shared his betting slips on social media backing his team to win matches.

Last week, police minister Bheki Cele said there has been “significant” progress in the investigation into the murder of the rapper.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Cele said he was satisfied police were hard at work investigating the case and had leads to follow.

“The investigation is going on. They [police in the province] are following some directions.

“There is progress in the case. It seems to be significant [progress],” he said.

Cele said there is no timeline for when police will make an announcement about possible arrests. 

“Sometimes it is OK to be thorough before you act in these cases, because it is no use to rush and you find your case does not see the light of the day when it goes to court. 

“We will brief the family rather than tell the media what has been done,” he said.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Benni McCarthy reacts to praise as Robert Marawa hails ‘serial winner’

"AKA, bro, I wish you were here. Benni worked," said one fan.
Sport
1 week ago

YoungstaCPT mourns AKA: 'I never thought I'd lose Kiernan in that way'

Rapper YoungstaCPT and Shaney Jay have released a song titled Benni McCarthy in dedication to Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy and the memory ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'I am absolutely heartbroken': Man United coach Benni McCarthy pays tribute to AKA

Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was a massive Manchester United fan and even had a tattoo of the English Premier League giants. He previously shared that he was ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Kumnandi ekhaya’ ... ‘I'm not sure about that’ — Motsepe’s wife ... Soccer
  2. Crisis at Sundowns? Mbule and Jali allegedly arrive drunk at training Soccer
  3. Proteas Women star Laura Wolvaardt is just pitch perfect Sport
  4. Proteas looking for all-rounder and more solid middle order Sport
  5. Fired-up Stellenbosch end Mamelodi Sundowns’ 15-match record run Soccer

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests