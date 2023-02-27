South African-born Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has reacted to continuous praise for reviving the form of England star Marcus Rashford as popular sports personality Robert Marawa honoured him for bringing a winning culture to the club.
Former Bafana Bafana striker McCarthy joined United last year as a first team coach specialising in attacking plays and positioning.
Under his guidance, Rashford has gone from being dropped by the England squad to leading scorer in the top five European leagues since the World Cup with 16 goals. He is seen by many as the most in-form player in the world.
Fans and pundits have praised McCarthy for his work, and one supporter shared his thanks during a recent autograph signing.
In a clip of the exchange shared online, the fan can be heard saying: “Benni, thanks for the work on Rashford.”
McCarthy responded by saying it was only a pleasure and Rashford always had it in him.
“He already had everything. I didn't have to do anything,” he said.
WATCH | Benni McCarthy reacts to praise as Robert Marawa hails ‘serial winner’
Manchester United lifted the League Cup on Sunday
Image: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
South African-born Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has reacted to continuous praise for reviving the form of England star Marcus Rashford as popular sports personality Robert Marawa honoured him for bringing a winning culture to the club.
Former Bafana Bafana striker McCarthy joined United last year as a first team coach specialising in attacking plays and positioning.
Under his guidance, Rashford has gone from being dropped by the England squad to leading scorer in the top five European leagues since the World Cup with 16 goals. He is seen by many as the most in-form player in the world.
Fans and pundits have praised McCarthy for his work, and one supporter shared his thanks during a recent autograph signing.
In a clip of the exchange shared online, the fan can be heard saying: “Benni, thanks for the work on Rashford.”
McCarthy responded by saying it was only a pleasure and Rashford always had it in him.
“He already had everything. I didn't have to do anything,” he said.
It follows a similar interaction with fans when McCarthy opened up about his work with Rashford.
“I've got him in the right place,” he said about the star.
Rashford told SkySports McCarthy was instrumental in his success.
“He's [McCarthy] definitely helped me a lot. To have attack-minded coaches within the squad is great for us forward players. Day in day out we're thinking about scoring goals rather than the other bits.”
He said McCarthy was ever present in training, giving advice on how to improve.
Rashford again showed his skills with a deflected goal in Sunday's League Cup final win against Newcastle United. The goal was eventually recorded as an own goal by Sven Botman.
It was a first major trophy for Ten Hag since joining the club last year and McCarthy was among the staff honoured after the match.
Beyond the pictures with staff and the trophy, McCarthy was celebrated online.
Radio star Marawa shared a picture of McCarthy with the trophy, saying he was “never allergic to winning” and brought that culture to Old Trafford with him.
READ MORE:
Revealed: Revived Man Utd star Jadon Sancho turned to Benni McCarthy for help
'I am absolutely heartbroken': Man United coach Benni McCarthy pays tribute to AKA
Ten Hag's 'signing of the season': Man U fans melt down about Benni's work with Rashford
Robert Marawa praises Benni McCarthy for Man Utd 'reawakening'
Marcus Rashford explains how SA’s Benni McCarthy helped him find his form
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos