Arsenal gun for an eight-point lead over Man City

Arsenal’s defeat by Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round in January may turn out to be a blessing in disguise as on Sunday they have the chance to open an eight-point lead in the Premier League title race.

City have gone on to reach the quarterfinals and will face Championship leaders Burnley on Saturday, then will be keeping their fingers crossed that Crystal Palace can do them a favour and halt Arsenal’s charge 24 hours later.

Arsenal will host a Palace side without any win in 2023 and will see it as a gilt-edged chance to really turn up the heat on Pep Guardiola’s champions.

Eight points ahead, albeit from one game more, would be a sizeable cushion for the Gunners to take into the international break as a first English title since 2004 glints on the horizon.