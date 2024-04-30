“But we do the talking on the pitch and the players said, ‘You know what, coach, we’ve seen what’s been going on in the media, don’t worry, we’ll sort it out on the pitch’. I’m proud of them and thank them.”
Sundowns boss ‘Mokwena lied through his teeth’: Galaxy threaten legal action
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
TS Galaxy have threatened legal action against Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena over his post-match comments where he suggested Rockets players were out to “intentionally injure” Brazilians player Bongani Zungu in Monday night’s DStv Premiership match.
Galaxy substitute Orebotse Mongae was red-carded in the 85th minute for a professional foul on Zungu, who had to be replaced by Bathusi Aubaas, meaning Downs, who had used their substitutes, also ended their 3-0 DStv Premiership win at Loftus Versfeld with 10 men.
Mokwena suggested in his post-match TV interview with SuperSport the challenge had been part of an effort at retribution by the Galaxy players for a tackle by Zungu that broke Rockets star Bernard Parker’s leg in a Carling Knockout clash in October. He suggested Galaxy coach Sead Ramović was behind that effort.
Galaxy posted on X the club was giving Mokwena 24 hours to prove his allegation.
“TS Galaxy FC takes serious exception to the comments made by @Masandawana coach Rulani Mokwena, insinuating our head coach instigated the injury suffered by Sundowns player Bongani Zungu during our match last night [Monday],” Galaxy said.
“Mokwena lied blatantly through his teeth which we deem to be serious embarrassment to our game, never mind the club he represents. If Mokwena still believes in his own lies we are now calling him out publicly to prove his claim within 24 hours, failing which our club and our coach will assert their rights in law.”
Mokwena and Galaxy counterpart Ramović have been involved in a war of words this season stemming back to when the Rockets coach accused the Sundowns boss of making excuses in November.
After the game on Monday night, Mokwena told SuperSport: “I’m disappointed with the tackle on Bongani Zungu because I was told last night [Sunday] the coach of the opposition [Ramović] showed [the footage of] the tackle Zungu made on Bernard Parker to his players [during the week] and said, ‘Don’t forget what Bongani Zungu did’,” Mokwena said.
“I’m disappointed because these things happen. I can say again I know Zungu’s tackle [on Parker] can happen anywhere in any game; I’ve seen worse tackles.
“We’ve even got [Abubeker] Nassir still out injured but we’ve forgiven and we’ve moved on because it’s a contact sport and it’s there. But when we intentionally injure players and we send out these things it’s a bit disappointing from a professional level.
